K&M Kenyon Midget winners set to tackle Anderson’s high banks

By Eric Bunn

(Lebanon, IN) Four different K&M Tool and Die Mel Kenyon Midget Series drivers with winning records at Anderson Speedway are set to tackle the high banks in Thursday night’s 40-lap feature event. The Huggler brothers Ryan and Logan, Kameron Gladish and the most recent Anderson winner Tommy Kouns are all looking to earn the checkers.

Gladish leads the pack with three Anderson victories. The Hugglers each have scored one win while Tommy Kouns picked up his first at the 75-lap Don and Mel Kenyon Classic this past May 24.

The K&M Tool and Die Kenyon Midget Series will join the Anderson Speedway Sprint cars on the first of two Thursday night events featuring the two open when wheel divisions. Kenyon Midget alumni entered in the 125-lap Sprint Car include Chase Jones, Aaron Pierce, Nick Hamilton and Kyle O’Gara.

Jones is the 2019 Simpson World Indy Rookie of the Year and has scored 6 career series wins. O’Gara is the 2015 K&M Kenyon Midget Champion and second on the all time USSA winners list with 15 visits to victory lane. Nick Hamilton is a 9-time series winner with his most recent victory coming on June 7 at the Indianapolis Speedrome.

The spectator gates will open at 5:00 PM with qualifying scheduled to start at 5:30. The green flag will drop on feature racing at 7:00. The K&M Tool and Die Mel Kenyon Midget Series and Anderson Sprint Cars will also be joined by Anderson Front Wheel drivers. Adult tickets are $15, kids 6-12 $4 and kids 5 and under are free.