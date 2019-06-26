ASCoC will invade the Land of Lincoln for two-day stay

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (June 26, 2019) – With Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Indy Metal Finishing officially in the books, Tony Stewart’s Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will turn to the west, ready to invade the Land of Lincoln for a two-day stay on Friday and Saturday, June 28 & 29. Adding a little extra hype to the weekend road trip, the upcoming visit to Illinois will be the first and only for the All Star Circuit of Champions in 2019.

Racing head-to-head with the Built Ford Tough MOWA Sprint Car Series Delivered By Morrow Brothers Ford, the All Stars will first invade Jacksonville Speedway in Jacksonville on Friday evening, June 28. Dubbed the ‘More At Exit 64 All-Star Shootout,’ the Friday night, open-wheel showcase will feature the All Stars at Jacksonville for the first time nearly 25 years. Tony Weyant was the most recent All Star to conquer Jacksonville’s short track, claiming high honors in July of 1994.

Action will move to the Dirt Oval at Route 66 in Joliet on Saturday, June 29. Creating a must-see weekend experience for all auto racing fans, the invasion of Route 66 will coincide with NASCAR events at the nearby Chicagoland Speedway; located just across the highway. Like Friday’s visit to Jacksonville, Tony Stewart’s All Stars will be joined by a rival sprint car series during their visit to Joliet, this time the Bumper-to-Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprint Series.

Defending All Star champion and current Series win leader, Aaron Reutzel, is the most recent to find victory lane at Dirt Oval at Route 66, holding back a hard-charging Dave Blaney to earn the big money payday on June 30, 2018.

In addition, the ‘Summer Slash’ event at Route 66 will also feature the USAC National Midget Series.

Although Reutzel is on top of the win column, it’s Hartford, Ohio’s Dale Blaney who is in charge of the current championship standings, holding a mere-two point advantage over Reuzel entering the Illinois pair. Blaney recently clinched his sixth Ohio Sprint Speedweek title, now owning just as many Ohio Sprint Speedweek championships as Series championships.

Other full-time All Stars making the trek to Illinois to battle the best of MOWA and the IRA include Rudeen Racing’s Cory Eliason, 2018 Ohio Sprint Speedweek champion, Paul McMahan, former Port Royal Speedway champion and New York All Star winner, Brock Zearfoss, two-time All Star champion, Greg Wilson, a former member of the Pennsylvania Posse, Gerard McIntyre, Canadian hotshot and former ASCS full-timer, Skylar Gee, and Western Pennsylvania’s George Hobaugh.

For those who can not make the journey to Illinois for the two-day All Star Circuit of Champions invasion, Speed Shift TV will have you covered, broadcasting each event live via www.speedshifttv.com.

Jacksonville Speedway in Jacksonville, Illinois, will open pit gates at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, June 28. A mandatory All Star drivers meeting will take shape at 5:30 p.m., followed by hot laps at 6:15 p.m., sharp. Those seeking additional news and notes should visit Jacksonville Speedway online at www.jacksonvillespeedway.com.

Dirt Oval at Route 66 in Joliet, Illinois, will open pit gates at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 29. A mandatory All Star drivers meeting will take shape at 6:30 p.m., followed by hot laps at 7 p.m. Those wanting to learn more should visit Dirt Oval at Route 66 online at www.dirtoval66.com.

2019 All Star Circuit of Champions Driver Standings (After 6/22/2019):

1. Dale Blaney – 1684

2. Aaron Reutzel – 1682

3. Cory Eliason – 1616

4. Paul McMahan – 1582

5. Brock Zearfoss – 1568

6. Greg Wilson – 1536

7. Gerard McIntyre – 1500

8. Skylar Gee – 1456

9. Spencer Bayston – 1408

10. George Hobaugh – 1312

2019 All Star Circuit of Champions Winners:

Bubba Raceway Park (1/31/2019): Tim Shaffer

Bubba Raceway Park (2/1/2019): Tim Shaffer (2)

Bubba Raceway Park (2/2/2019): Tony Stewart

Volusia Speedway Park (2/6/2019): Shane Stewart

Volusia Speedway Park (2/7/2019): Brad Sweet

Virginia Motor Speedway (4/11/2019): Cory Eliason

Port Royal Speedway (4/13/2019): Lance Dewease

Attica Raceway Park (5/24/2019): Aaron Reutzel

Fremont Speedway (5/26/2019): Aaron Reutzel (2)

Outlaw Speedway (6/7/2019): Brock Zearfoss

Stateline Speedway (6/8/2019): Dale Blaney

Weedsport Speedway (6/9/2019): Danny Dietrich

Attica Raceway Park (6/14/2019): Kyle Larson

Muskingum County Speedway (6/16/2019): Dale Blaney (2)

Wayne County Speedway (6/19/2019): Aaron Reutzel (3)

Wayne County Speedway (6/22/2019): Buddy Kofoid