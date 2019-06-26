Club 54 Racing Presents June 28 Friday Night Excitement and Sponsor Night at Ohsweken

By Clayton Johns

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (June 24, 2019) – After a thrilling second live broadcast of All North Racing powered by Pinty’s on MavTV Canada, Ohsweken Speedway is eager to hit full speed again for Club 54 Racing Friday Night Excitement on June 28. The race night is also Sponsor Night, which marks the popular occasion when race teams invite their sponsors to experience Friday Night Excitement at Ohsweken.

Ohsweken’s popular live video stream will be back online in its usual places beginning at 7:30pm EST. All four Ohsweken weekly divisions will be in action, including the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks.

Adult admission is just $14 while Seniors (65+) and Youths (13-17) are only $10. Kids aged 7-12 are only $3 and Kids 6 and under are free. Race time is 7:30pm. The pit gates open at 5:00pm before the main grandstand opens at 6:00pm. For the full schedule of Ohsweken Speedway events, visit www.ohswekenspeedway.ca.

Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars

After finally getting his first win of the season last Friday night, Mississauga’s Mack DeMan holds the current Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Car point lead. DeMan has had a spectacular start to the campaign with a pair of runner-up and a pair of third-place finishes to accompany his win. Jim Huppunen sits second in the standings, 29 points back of DeMan with four top-fives. Huppunen is just a single point ahead of Dylan Westbrook. Caistor Centre, Ont. driver Cory Turner is fourth in the standings, just four points back of Huppunen in second. Ryan Turner meanwhile sits fifth in the standings after claiming his first podium result of the season last Friday night.

Strickland’s Brantford Chevrolet Crate Sprint Cars

After five weeks of action, the Strickland’s Brantford Chevrolet Crate Sprint Car division has a tie at the top of the standings. Last week’s win pulled Brantford’s Lucas Smith into a tie with Fonthill pilot Blaine Barrow, who each have 362 points. In third is St. Thomas driver Jesse Costa, who is only 29 points off the lead despite missing one of the five features to date. Brian Nanticoke has pushed his No.9c into fourth and sits just seven points back of Costa. Nick Sheridan currently occupies the fifth and final top-five spot on the strength of a win and three top-five finishes in five starts.

Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks

Dave Bailey’s lead atop the Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stock division grew to 36 points after his second win of the season last Friday night. Trevor DeBoer, who has a victory, sits second in the standings. In third is Ken Sargent, who sits 48 points back of the lead with three top-fives in five weeks. Jim Lampman is 10 markers back of Sargent in fourth with four top-10 finishes to his credit. Vittoria’s Ryan Beagle is fifth, five points back of Lampman after a win and four top-10s to his name this year.

HRW Automotive Mini Stocks

Kyle Wert’s third win of the season last Friday night has nearly cemented his spot at the top of the HRW Automotive Mini Stock division. In second is Tim DeBoer, 26 points back of the lead with three top-five finishes. Just two points back of DeBoer is Tristan Da Silva in third. Da Silva is the only driver in the division to finish all five races in the top-10 this season. Dusty DeBoer of Hagersville is just five points out of third and holds a 19-point advantage over fifth-place Wayde Thorne of Waterdown, Ont.

About Club 54 Racing: Club 54 Racing is a race team based in Middleport, Ontario on the scenic Grand River. The team consists of several Thunder Stock and Crate Sprint Car teams who compete weekly at Ohsweken Speedway. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/Club54racing.

About MavTV Canada’s All North Racing Powered by Pinty’s

Ohsweken Speedway is excited to announce its Friday Night Excitement racing will be the centerpiece of a new international television broadcast on MavTV Canada called All North Racing powered by Pinty’s. All North Racing will visit Ohsweken for six live broadcasts that will be re-aired multiple times in Canada and the United States. The MavTV broadcasts are scheduled for May 31, June 21, July 22, July 23, August 30 and September 14. These broadcasts include both nights of the Northern Summer Nationals featuring Tony Stewart, Christopher Bell and Rico Abreu as well as the 15th annual Canadian Sprint Car Nationals. For more information on MavTV Canada, visit www.facebook.com/MAVTVCanada.

Northern Summer Nationals Tickets Available Now

Tony Stewart, Christopher Bell and Rico Abreu are coming to Ohsweken Speedway for two action-packed nights on July 22-23. All three Sprint Car stars will be in action both nights for two $5,000-to-win 360 Sprint Car shows. Tickets and camping for the Northern Summer Nationals are on sale online at https://ohswekenspeedway.ticketforce.com/ or can be purchased by phone by calling (519) 717-0023.

Ohsweken Speedway Live Stream

Can’t make it to the track or don’t live within driving distance? No problem! Check out all of Ohsweken’s weekly Friday Night Excitement action live online for free via the Ohsweken Speedway Live Stream. The stream goes live at 7:30pm EST each race night at www.OhswekenSpeedway.ca and on our official Facebook page.

2019 SEASON

Ohsweken Speedway’s 24th season of weekly Friday Night Excitement features four divisions of racing, including the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks. Visit www.OhswekenSpeedway.com or call (519) 717-0023 for more information.

About Ohsweken Speedway: Founded in 1996, Ohsweken Speedway is a motorsports complex which includes a 3/8 (0.375) mile clay oval track. The facility is owned by the Styres family, and located in the village of Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada. Ohsweken’s weekly Friday night racing program runs from May to September each year, featuring 360 Sprint Cars, Crate Sprint Cars, Thunder Stocks and Mini Stocks. The season finishes each year with the track’ annual Canadian Sprint Car Nationals. Ohsweken Speedway also hosts weekly Micro Sprint racing on Thursday nights.

