NAPA AUTO PARTS THUNDER SERIES RETURNS TO GRANDVIEW SPEEDWAY TUESDAY NIGHT, JULY 2

By Bob Miller

BECHTELSVILLE, PA JUNE 27, 2019 . . . . . . . The Pennsylvania 410 Sprint SpeedWeek Series is just days away from invading the Grandview Speedway as the NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series returns to the “hill” Tuesday night, July 2. One of the most popular sprint car drivers today, Rico Abreu from St Helena, CA is the latest entry to chase the $10,000 to win 35 lap 410 sprint car feature. This blockbuster big event will also include the NASCAR 358 Modifieds competing in qualifying events all leading up to their 30 lap $3,000 to win main event. On Tuesday night, July 2, gates will open at 5 PM with race time set for 7:30 PM.

An added attraction on Tuesday night, July 2 will be the Low, Down and Dirty Meet and Greet presented by Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews. Look for Red Robin to hand out some gift cards, decals and other special giveaway items. The Meet & Greet will get underway at 5 PM at the main gate and will showcase 410 Sprint Car driver Ryan Smith, Modified driver Joe Funk and Quarter Midget racer Stephen Smith.

“The Kunkletown Kid” Ryan Smith is looking for his first Thunder win after coming close on many occasions. Driving the Mike Heffner #72, Smith will be a contender for sure. Modified driver Joe Funk will also be meeting fans at the main gate. His hope is to find his way to the checkboard victory lane at Grandview on Tuesday night. Stephen Smith is looking to meet you as well. Stephen is a member of the Keystone State Quarter Midget Race Club. In his rookie year he won eight features. Although Stephen will not be racing Tuesday night, count on seeing Stephen Smith winning at the Grandview Speedway in the near future.

Thunder on the Hill and the Grandview Speedway joined the PA SpeedWeek series in 1995, just shortly after the first ever series in 1991. The SpeedWeek event did fall to rain in both 1995 and 1996 with Fred Rahmer winning the first SpeedWeek event at Grandview in 1997. Since that first event, Grandview completed seventeen SpeedWeek events with victories going to Fred Rahmer a five time winner, Greg Hodnett with three wins, Lance Dewease, Tyler Walker and Kyle Larson each have two wins and Billy Pauch, Todd Shaffer and Chad Kemenah all have single wins. Kyle Larson won the last two SpeedWeek events on the one-third mile Grandview Speedway.

Advance tickets may be ordered for the Tuesday, July 2 PA 410 Sprint Speed Week Series and 358 NASCAR Modifies by calling 443 513 4456. Please speak slowly and clearly when leaving a message and be sure to provide your name and number of tickets you will need. Tickets may be paid for and picked up at the WILL CALL Window on race night, Tuesday, July 2 after 3:30 PM. Advance ticket holders may entitle you to enter the grandstands at 4:30. Adult admission tickets are $30, children 6 to 11 $10 and children five and under will be admitted for free. General admission tickets will go on sale at 5 PM at the Grandview Speedway.

Early entries for the 410 sprints include Rick Abreu, Danny Dietrich, Freddie Rahmer, Alan Krimes, Ryan Smith, Lucas Wolfe, Brandon Rahmer, Ryan Taylor, Tyler Reeser, and TJ Stutts to name a few. In the modified field, look for Ryan Watt to make it three wins in a row, Kevin Hirthler, Craig VonDohren, Duane Howard, Jeff Strunk and Ryan Godown to chase the $3,000 payday.

Come out early on Tuesday night, July 2 and sign up for the pre-race Pit Tours or be part of the Inside/Out Promotion so you may enjoy watching warm-ups from the infield. Be sure to take a look at the Thunder on the Hill 30th Anniversary T-shirt available at the front gate and be sure to pick-up a program book to guide you through the show.

2019 NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series

Tuesday, July 2 PA Sprint Speed Week 410 Sprints $10,000 to win & 358 Modifieds

Tuesday, July 30 USAC Midgets “The Ken Brenn Midget Masters” 30 laps & 358 Modifieds

Thursday, August 22 All Star Sprints Smoke on the Hill Thunder Cup & 358 Modifieds

Saturday, October 19 House of Thunder Halloween Party, 22nd Annual Traffic Jam 40 laps Modifieds, Sportsman and MASS Sprints

The NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series is sponsored by NAPA Auto Parts, Levan Machine and Truck Equipment, and Galco Business Communications.

Grandview Speedway Contact Information

GPS USERS: 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505

Located less than a mile off Route 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown, PA

Speedway Phone: 610-754-7688

Thunder on the Hill Racing Series Phone: 443-513-4456

Series Website: http://www.thunderonthehillracingseries.com

Track Website: http://www.grandviewspeedway.com

Twitter/Instagram: @TOTHRACING

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/thunderonthehill

About Thunder on the Hill Racing Series

he brainchild of Grandview Speedway owner Bruce Rogers, special events promoter Bob Miller, and local driving star Dave Kelly, the Thunder on the Hill Racing Series celebrates 30 years of the most anticipated events of the racing calendar year after year. In 132 events, over $4.6 million dollars has been divvied up among the area’s fastest racers. What started as a single 410 Sprint Car event in 1990 has blossomed to feature a variety of racing action including 358 Modifieds, USAC Wingless Sprints, All-Star Circuit of Champions, 360 & 410 Sprint Cars, Sportsman, Late Models, Midgets, Legend Cars, DIRTcar and ROC Modified events. The 2019 30th Anniversary Series of Thunder on the Hill is dedicated to Bruce Rogers.