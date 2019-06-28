Chris Andrews Scores AFCS Feature Victory at Attica Raceway Park

Attica Fremont Championship Series
Attica Raceway Park
Attica, OH
Friday June 28, 2019
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature: 1. 25M – Chris Andrews, 2. 3C – Cale Conley, 3. K4 – Chad Kemenah, 4. 45L – Brian Lay, 5. 3J – Trey Jacobs, 6. 8M – T.J. Michael, 7. 35 – Stuart Brubaker, 8. 11N – Buddy Kofoid, 9. 68G – Tyler Gunn, 10. 4 – Cap Henry, 11. 46AU – Stuart Williams, 12. 8J – Jess Stiger, 13. 97 – Max Stambaugh, 14. 33W – Caleb Griffith, 15. 83M – Broc Martin, 16. 1 – Nate Dussel, 17. 5T – Travis Philo, 18. 2+ – Brian Smith, 19. 16 – D.J. Foos, 20. 23 – Hunter Scherenberg