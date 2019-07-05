Siskiyou Golden Speedway To Open Up 2019 Speedweek Northwest On July 8th

By Ben Deatherage

Yreka, California- Speedweek Northwest is excited to return to Yreka, California, for the first time since 2017, on Monday, July 8th. Siskiyou Golden Speedway, unfortunately, was unable to open up last year’s speedweek due to the nearby wildfires and was the first time ever a race with the series had been canceled due to a natural disaster. The ¼-mile clay oval has been the opening leg of every Speedweek Northwest from 2014 to 2017 with exception of 2016.

Front Gates open at 5:00 PM, Qualifying at 5:30, and Racing starts at 6:00. Tickets are $15.00 for Adults, Seniors/Military $12.00, Kids (6-12) $10.00, and Children (5 & Under) are FREE. For more information be sure to visit the Siskiyou Golden Speedway Facebook page.

In four previous Speedweek Northwest events at SGS, there have been four different winners. Kyle Hirst, Colby Copeland, Mitchell Faccinto, and Justyn Cox have all parked it on the front stretch. Ironically, all four wins have been accumulated by California drivers.

If you can only make a race or two don’t worry as we have you covered with live streaming lap to lap coverage courtesy of Dirt Oval TV. As in the previous four Speedweeks it will be once again sanctioned by the Western Sprint Tour. For the latest news and information be sure and either visit the Western Sprint Tour Facebook page or the series website at http://www.cottagegrovespeedway.com/western-sprint-tour .

2019 Speedweek Northwest Schedule

Monday, July 8th-Siskiyou Motor Speedway-Yreka, California

Tuesday, July 9th-Coos Bay Speedway-Coos Bay, Oregon

Wednesday, July 10th-Willamette Speedway-Lebanon, Oregon

Thursday, July 11th-Sunset Speedway Park-Banks, Oregon

Friday, July 12th-Cottage Grove Speedway-Cottage Grove, Oregon

Saturday, July 13th-Cottage Grove Speedway-Cottage Grove, Oregon

Past Speedweek Northwest Results At Siskiyou Motor Speedway:

July 10th, 2017

A Feature: 1. 31C-Justyn Cox; 2. 37-Mitchell Faccinto; 3. 75-Sean Becker; 4. 7N-Zack Lynskey; 5. 8R-Kyle Hirst; 6. 33-Lucas Ashe; 7. 94-Steven Tiner; 8. 18-Tyler Seavey; 9. 16AUS-Daniel Keen; 10. 5V-Michael Keen; 11. 74-Michael Cunningham; 12. 69NZ-Jamie Duff; 13. 21W-Jake Wheeler; 14. 12-Jared Ridge; (DNS) 11-Roger Crockett, ; (DNS) 12J-John Clark

July 8th, 2016

A Feature: 1. 37-Mitchell Faccinto, ; 2. 8R-Trey Starks, ; 3. 64-Jonathan Allard, ; 4. 94-Steven Tiner, ; 5. 77-Kyle Hirst, ; 6. 12-Jared Ridge, ; 7. 51-Bricen James, ; 8. 9-Dustin Freitas, ; 9. 22-Garen Linder, ; 10. 21WR-Jake Wheeler, ; 11. 1B-Chelsea Blevins, ; 12. 26F-Shane Forte, ; 13. 42X-Herman Klein, ; 14. 5D-Patrick Dills, ; 15. 04-Todd Whipple, ; 16. 5-Brian Boswell, ; 17. 44NZ-Daniel Anderson

June 28th, 2015

A Feature: 1. 5V-Colby Copeland, ; 2. 77-Kyle Hirst, ; 3. 94-Steven Tiner, ; 4. 31C-Justyn Cox, ; 5. 75-Sean Becker, ; 6. 11-Roger Crockett, ; 7. 35-Dominic Scelzi, ; 8. 1R-Ryan Robinson, ; 9. 22-Garen Linder, ; 10. 45-Brent McGrath, ; 11. 72-Phil Dietz, ; 12. 55-Trey Starks, ; 13. 5D-Patrick Dills, ; 14. 11K-Michael Kofoid, ; 15. 96-Greg Hamilton, ; 16. 70-Raquel Ivie, ; 17. 3AU-Daniel Sayre, ; 18. 87-Kyler Barraza, ; 19. 29-Willie Croft, ; 20. 21-Colby Wiesz

June 29th, 2014

A Feature: 1. 77-Kyle Hirst; 2. 24-Rico Abreu; 3. 75-Sean Becker; 4. 71-Colin Baker; 5. 94-Steven Tiner; 6. 22M-Mason Moore; 7. 3-J.J. Hickle; 8. 9R-Reece Goetz; 9. 37-Mitchell Faccinto; 10. 22-Garen Linder; 11. 55-Trey Starks; 12. 68-Rob Held; 13. 49-Mike Monahan; 14. 96-Greg Hamilton; 15. 5H-Chase Johnson; 16. 44-Kelly Miller; 17. 72-Phil Dietz; 18. 01-Andy Forsberg; 19. 16-Nick Tomlinson; 20. 26F-Shane Forte

Former Speedweek Northwest Champions:

2018- D.J. Netto

2017-Justyn Cox

2016- Trey Starks

2015- Colby Copeland

2014- Kyle Hirst

2013- Roger Crockett

2012- Mitch Olson

2011- Kyle Larson

2010- Roger Crockett

2009- Jesse Hockett

2008- Roger Crockett

2007- Shane Stewart

2006- Steve Kent

2005- Brent Kaeding

2004- Brent Kaeding

2003- Roger Crockett

2002- Steve Kent

2001- Steve Kent

2000- Steve Kent

1999- Brad Furr

1998- Bud Kaeding

All-Time Speedweek Northwest Win List (1998-Present):

Roger Crockett-23

Steve Kent-13

Brent Kaeding-10

Kyle Hirst-6

Shane Stewart

Brad Furr-5

Travis Rilat

Justyn Cox-4

Kyle Hirst

Wayne Johnson

Colby Copeland- 3

Jesse Hockett

Rick Fauver-2

Danny Horner

Jason Johnson

Michael Kofoid

Jason Solwold

Shawna Wilskey

Rico Abreu-1

Jonathon Allard

Colin Baker

Jayme Barnes

Seth Bergman

Jay Cole

Willie Croft

Cory Eliason

Mitchell Faccinto

Logan Forler

Travis Jacobson

Bud Kaeding

Kasey Kahne

Kyle Larson

Danny Lasoski

D.J. Netto

Mitch Olson

Jason Sides

Cam Smith

Trey Starks

Steven Tiner

Henry Van Dam

Former Western Sprint Tour Champions:

2015- Trey Starks

2016-Trey Starks

2017-Justyn Cox

2018- D.J. Netto