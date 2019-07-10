World of Outlaws at Wilmot Raceway

By Tony Veneziano

WILMOT, Wisc. — July 9, 2019 — For the fourth consecutive year, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will take to the track at Wilmot Raceway for the running of the Badger 40. Last year’s event, saw Brent Marks score a dominating win, which was the first of his career with the Outlaws. That victory snapped a three-race win streak that David Gravel has been on at the track. The event will mark the final visit of the season for the Outlaws to the state of Wisconsin. This edition of Up to Speed sets the stage for the Badger 40.

The track

Wilmot Raceway is a semi-banked, one-third mile. The track record of 12.570-seconds was established by Paul McMahan on July 29, 2017.

Past winners

Brent Marks took the lead from Daryn Pittman on the 13th lap and stayed out front for the rest of the 40-lapper to score the win last year.

David Gravel won back-to-back-to-back races at Wilmot in 2014, 2016 and 2017. The 27-year-old is the winningest driver with the series at the track located at the Kenosha County Fairgrounds.

Mark Dobmeier won the inaugural World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series event at Wilmot in 2006, while filling in for Brooke Tatnell. Dobmeier battled Daryn Pittman and Jeremy Campbell on the last lap for the win.

Pittman won at Wilmot Raceway in 2008, taking the lead early, before Chad Kemenah got by for the top spot. Pittman re-took the lead just past the halfway point and would stay out front to earn his first Wilmot win.

One to remember

Brent Marks will always remember his trip to Wilmot Raceway in 2018, as that marked the first win of his career with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series. The native of Myerstown, Pa., started fifth and took the lead from Daryn Pittman on the 13th lap and quickly pulled away. In one of the most dominating performances all season, Marks lapped up to and including the ninth-place finisher.

One of the few

Wilmot Raceway is one of just a handful of tracks on the World of Outlaws schedule where 10-time and defending series champion Donny Schatz has not won at. The North Dakota native has a pair of runner-up finishes and has been in the top-10 in all six previous races for the series at the track.

Six pack

Daryn Pittman has finished in the top-10 in each and every one of the previous six Outlaws races at Wilmot. Along with his win in 2008, the former series champion has two additional podium finishes, including last year, when he led the opening 12 laps of the 40-lap race.

Running up front

Brad Sweet has finished fourth or better in all three of his previous starts at Wilmot Raceway. The defending winner of the Knoxville Nationals and current series point leader, finished fourth in each of his first two starts at Wilmot and was on the podium in third last year.

Veteran presence

Jason Sides has made five starts in his career at Wilmot Raceway, while Kraig Kinser has taken the green flag on four occasions. Kinser has a best finish of fifth, with that coming in 2014. Sides has a pair of top-10 runs, including in his debut at the track in 2008. Sides will have Tim Kaeding as a teammate at Wilmot this weekend.

Plenty of speed

Sheldon Haudenschild has made two starts with the World of Outlaws at Wilmot Raceway and has turned in solid performances in both. He ran fourth in his first Outlaws starts at the track, during his rookie season of 2017. The fourth-generation driver followed that up with a seventh-place showing last year.

Shark attack

Logan Schuchart and Jacob Allen, who are teammates at Shark Racing, have each made four starts in their respective careers at Wilmot Raceway. Schuchart has fared well at the track, recording three top-10 finishes, including a sixth-place showing in 2016. Allen has shown speed at Wilmot, battling for the lead in the early portion of the 2016 edition of the Badger 40, before a spin put him at the rear of the field, where he worked his way back forward to finish just outside of the top-10.

Third time is the charm

Ian Madsen will make his third start at Wilmot Raceway with the World of Outlaws. The defending Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year Award winner has finished 13th and 21st in his first two starts at the fairgrounds track and looks to better that this season. Madsen has one win thus far in 2019 and is eighth in points.

Looking for redemption

Carson Macedo made his Wilmot Raceway debut in 2017 with the Bumper to Bumper IRA Sprint Series. He was leading that race, when he jumped the cushion in turn one and spun. He wound up finishing 16th. Macedo, who is the leading contender this year for the Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year Award, has won twice in 2019 and is seventh in points.

Defending their home turf

A number of drivers who compete with the Bumper to Bumper IRA Sprint Car Series are expected to be in attendance at Wilmot Raceway for the Badger 40. Leading the way is current series point leader Bill Balog, who has three wins with the series this season and has finished in the top-10 in each of the first 10 races. Scotty Thiel, who is second in points, won an IRA race at Wilmot earlier this season as did Jeremy Schultz, who is third in the standings.

All open wheel action

The AutoMeter Wisconsin wingLESS Sprint Series will also be in action at Wilmot Raceway on Saturday, July 13, along with the IRA Lightning Sprints.

Tickets

Fans can save $5 on General Admission tickets, when purchased at participating O’Reilly Auto Parts locations.

Tickets for the Badger 40, featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series at Wilmot Raceway in Wilmot, Wisconsin on Saturday, July 13 can be purchased online at slspromotions.ticketforce.com or by calling SLS Promotions at 815-344-2023 and at the track on race day.

