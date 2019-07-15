Dominic Scelzi and Roth Motorsports Pick Up Fourth Win of Season

PETERSEN MEDIA

Getting back into the swing of things in the Golden State, Dominic Scelzi and Roth Motorsports would garner their fourth win of the 2019 season as Scelzi picked up the Friday night win at Ocean Speedway.

“It was great to get back in the Roth Motorsports car, and get another win for Dennis, Teresa, and everyone associated with the team,” Dominic Scelzi said. “Saturday night we ran fourth with the KWS, so it was a good weekend.”

Friday night at Ocean Speedway, Scelzi kicked things off by timing the Roth Enterprises/HR Livestock Transportation/Jason, Tara, and Cole Roth Cattle Co. entry in fourth quickest in time trials.

Picking up a second place finish in his heat race, the Fresno, CA driver would win the Dash, and lead the field to green for the 30-lap feature event.

Looking strong out front when the feature came to life, Scelzi would come under siege on a couple of occasions but was able to fend both off. A couple of challenges by Cole Macedo were negated, and a late move by Bud Kaeding was countered as Scelzi raced on to grab his fourth win of the season with the famed Roth Motorsports team.

Saturday night the team returned to King of the West action in Petaluma, CA where Scelzi got the night started by timing in fourth fastest in time trials. On a hooked up and heavy Petaluma Speedway surface, Scelzi would finish third in his heat race before finishing fifth in the Dash.

On the lightening fast surface, Scelzi would hold the status quo inside the Top-Five as passing would be tough during the 30-lap finale.

When the fast paced feature event came to an end, Scelzi brought his weekend to a close with a fourth place finish.

“Thanks to my guys for giving me a good car all weekend long, as well as a huge thanks to the Roth family for letting me run for the KWS championship,” Scelzi added. “Looking forward to the HK Classic this weekend.”

The Roth Motorsports team would like to thank Roth Enterprises, HR Livestock Transportation, Jason, Tara, And Cole Roth Cattle Co., Roth Investments, FK Rod Ends, Weld Wheels, Brown and Miller Racing Solutions, Kent Performance, Kaeding Performance, and Smith Titanium for their support in 2019.

BY THE NUMBERS: Races: 18, Wins: 4, Top 5’s: 14, Top 10’s: 15.

ON TAP: Dominic Scelzi and Roth Motorsports will be in action Friday and Saturday in Watsonville, CA as they take part in the Howard Kaeding Classic.

