Tony Stewart, Christopher Bell and Rico Abreu Set To Invade Ohsweken

By Clayton Johns

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (July 17, 2019) – Ohsweken Speedway is excited to carry on its annual tradition of bringing some of racing’s biggest stars to its 3/8-mile clay oval when Tony Stewart, Christopher Bell and Rico Abreu race at the Northern Summer Nationals presented by Burger Barn, Arrow Express, Nitro 54 Variety and Bradshaw Brothers fuels. All three drivers will be in action to take on Ohsweken’s stars of the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Car division as well as some of the top drivers from across the northeast during two nights of action on Monday, July 22 and Tuesday, July 23. Each night features a $5,000 USD-to-win main event for the 360 Sprint Cars.

Monday night’s event also features the Late Model Open, Canadian/UMP Modified Challenge and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks. Then on Tuesday, it’s the RoC Sportsman Tour, Action Sprint Tour and Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks who join the 360 Sprint Cars. Detailed payouts for each division are listed below.

On both nights, the Features for all four divisions will air live on MavTV Canada motorsports network as the third and fourth episodes of All North Racing powered by Pinty’s starting at 9:00pm EST.

Race time each night is 7:30pm with hot laps scheduled for 7:00pm. Adult advanced reserved tickets are just $30 and can be purchased online, along with reserved camping spaces, at www.ohswekenspeedway.ca.

Tony Stewart

Next week’s event marks the return of three-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Tony Stewart to Ohsweken Speedway for the first time since 2013. The current owner of the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All-Star Circuit of Champions sprint car series and famous Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio is known as much for his dirt track achievements as his NASCAR success. A three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, four-time USAC champion, two-time Chili Bowl champion and 1997 IndyCar champion, Stewart is one of the most versatile racecar drivers on the planet. The Columbus, Indiana native also has three career wins at Ohsweken, including his first career World of Outlaws win on July 27, 2011 before also winning for the second consecutive year on July 31, 2012. He has also won once in 360 Sprint Car competition, which came on July 30, 2012.

“I’m very much looking forward to getting back to Canada. Glenn, and his team always treat us so well,” said Stewart earlier this year. “I won my first Outlaw race at Ohsweken back in 2011, I remember it vividly. It was the week before the Brickyard in Indy and my victory lane check was strategically placed in the window of my motorhome for everyone to see at IMS. There is always such a strong contingent of cars that come to Ohsweken for the Summer Nationals. I hope we can put on a show for the fans.”

So far in 2019, Stewart has competed nine times with the All-Stars where he has earned three top-fives and six top-10 finishes. Stewart has also raced in his 360 Sprint Car several times this season, primarily with the United Sprint Car Series (USCS), where he currently sits 10th.

Christopher Bell

Christopher Bell will race at Ohsweken Speedway for the first time next Tuesday night. The two-time and reigning Chili Bowl Midget Nationals Champion was also the 2017 NASCAR Truck Series Champion and is one of dirt track racing’s brightest stars. Ohsweken’s multi-groove racing surface will fit Bell’s exciting style well.

“I’m super excited to race at Ohsweken. I’ve always followed the racing there and it’s an amazing venue,” said Bell, a 24-year-old native of Norman, Oklahoma who was also the 2013 USAC National Midget Champion at just 19 years old.

Bell is currently in his second full-time season as the pilot of the Joe Gibbs Racing No.20 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series where he currently sits second in series points with four wins to his credit this year. He also scored a popular Sprint Car win at Grandview Speedway in Bechtelsville, PA during Pennsylvania Speedweek while driving the Kevin Swindell-owned No.39 on July 2, 2019. Bell also has four career World of Outlaws wins to his credit, including his most recent triumph on October 14, 2018 at Eldora Speedway in a Tony Stewart Racing-prepared car.

Rico Abreu

St. Helena, California driver Rico Abreu will also be making his first career appearance at Ohsweken at the Northern Summer Nationals. The ultra-popular driver has become a household name in Sprint Car racing over the past few seasons. Abreu’s No.24 Sprint Car has become an iconic threat to win on the national 410 Sprint Car scene in recent years as proven by his eight career World of Outlaws wins to date. Abreu is also a decorated Midget driver who won the 2016 Chili Bowl Midget Nationals Championship with the Keith Kunz Motorsports stable. The 26-year-old, who lists Eldora Speedway as is favourite track, is excited to make his debut on Ohsweken’s high-banks.

“I’m glad our schedule allowed us to come this year,” Abreu said. “I have never raced my Sprint Car in Canada. I get to race the Kings Royal at Eldora and then drive right to Ohsweken from there. What a week of racing! I can’t wait. Thanks to Glenn for inviting me back.”

At the time of writing, Abreu has entered 14 World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series events in 2019, where he has claimed two top-five finishes and five top-10 results. Abreu has also been active in both 410 and 360 Sprint Cars in his home state of California, with the Kings of Thunder and Sprint Car Challenge tour’s, while also competing nationally with the All Star Circuit of Champions and during Pennsylvania’s Sprint Speedweek in early July.

In addition to the three star drivers and Ohsweken’s cast of Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Car weekly standouts, the event will also feature some of the top drivers from across the northeast, including three-time Canadian Sprint Car Nationals winner Steve Poirier and 2017 Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints champion Jason Barney, to name just a few.

The 2019 Northern Summer Nationals will also have connection to the 15th edition of the Canadian Sprint Car Nationals next September. The winners of the two-night Northern Summer Nationals will be guaranteed starters for the 35-lap and $10,000 USD-to-win Saturday main event.

Monday Showdown

Monday night’s event will also Feature the annual Late Model Open. Former Ohsweken regular Rob Pietz won the event last year, while multi-time Brighton Speedway champion Charlie Sandercock claimed a topless version of the event in 2017. Monday’s race will also feature the first Canadian/UMP Modified challenge between Brighton Speedway’s Canadian Modified and UMP Modifieds based primarily at Southern Ontario Motor Speedway. Leamington’s Joel Dick has won two of the last three appearances by the UMP Modifieds at Ohsweken. The always popular HRW Automotive Mini Stocks will also be on the card with their popular brand of five- and six-wide racing.

Tuesday Spotlight

Tuesday’s event will also feature some of the best regional races from New York and across Ontario. The Race of Champions Sportsman tour will return to Ohsweken for the fourth straight season. Brent Begolo won last year’s visit, while Chad Chevalier claimed Ohsweken wins with the tour in 2016 and 2017. The Action Sprint Tour makes its first of two stops at Ohsweken this year and will largely feature the majority of drivers who compete weekly with the Strickland’s Brantford Chevrolet Crate Sprint Cars. During the tour’s inaugural season, Aaron Turkey, Jacob Dykstra and Josh Hansen claimed Ohsweken wins. Finally, the Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks will round out the car. Entering this weekend’s action, Trevor DeBoer and Dave Bailey are tied with three wins each in the division this season.

For further event information on Ohsweken Speedway, or to purchase tickets for the Northern Summer Nationals, visit www.ohswekenspeedway.com.

Payout Breakdowns

Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars (Each Night – Figures in USD): 1. $5,000; 2. $3,000; 3. $1,500; 4. $900; 5. $850; 6. $800; 7. $775; 8. $750; 9. $725; 10. $700; 11. $650; 12. $600; 13. $550; 14. $500; 15. $475; 16. $450; 17. $425; 18. $420; 19. $415; 20. $410; 21. $400; 22. $400; 23. $400; 24. $400; B-Main Non-Transfers: $100; Ackland Insurance Top Gun Bonus: $100

Late Model Open (Mon. July 22 – Figures in CAD): 1. $1,000; 2. $900; 3. $800; 4. $700; 5. $600; 6. $500; 7. $450; 8. $400; 9. $350; 10. $300; 11. $250; 12. $200; 13. $200; 14. $200; 15. $200; 16. $175; 17. $175; 18. $175; 19. $175; 20. $175; 21. $150; 22. $150; 23. $150; 24. $150; B-Main Non-Transfers: $50

Canadian/UMP Modified Challenge (Mon. July 22 – Figures in CAD): 1. $1,000; 2. $900; 3. $800; 4. $700; 5. $600; 6. $500; 7. $450; 8. $400; 9. $350; 10. $300; 11. $250; 12. $200; 13. $200; 14. $200; 15. $200; 16. $175; 17. $175; 18. $175; 19. $175; 20. $175; 21. $150; 22. $150; 23. $150; 24. $150; B-Main Non-Transfers: $50

HRW Automotive Mini Stocks (Mon. July 22 – Figures in CAD): 1. $300; 2. $250; 3. $200; 4. $150; 5. $100; 6. $80; 7. $70; 8. $60; 9-28. $50 each; B-Main Non-Transfers: $20

Action Sprint Tour (Tues. July 23 – Figures in CAD): 1. $1,000; 2. $900; 3. $800; 4. $700; 5. $600; 6. $500; 7. $400; 8. $300; 9. $200; 10. $150; 11. $135; 12. $130; 13. $125; 14. $120; 15. $115; 16. $110; 17. $105; 18. $105; 19. $105; 20. $100; 21. $100; 22. $100; 23. $100; 24. $100; B-Main Non-Transfers: $50; Ackland Insurance Top Gun Bonus: $100

Race of Champions Sportsman Tour (Tues. July 23 – Figures in USD): 1. $1,000; 2. $600; 3. $450; 4. $325; 5. $275; 6. $225; 7. $200; 8. $180; 9. $160; 10. $140; 11. $120; 12. $110; 13-26. $100;

Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks (Tues. July 23 – Figures in CAD): 1. $500; 2. $400; 3. $300; 4. $250; 5. $200; 6. $150; 7. $100; 8. $80; 9. $70; 10. $60; 11-28. $50; B-Main Non-Transfers: $20

_____________________

About Burger Barn: Since opening in 2011, Burger Barn has quickly gained a reputation for large portions, friendly staff, great food, and fair prices. Tips from satisfied customers even led Food Network Canada to feature Burger Barn on their show “You Gotta Eat Here”. Burger Barn takes pride in their product, and they never get tired of hearing “That was the best burger I’ve ever had”. Their menu also includes all-day breakfast, wings, chicken burgers, fish and chips, pulled pork, daily specials, and much more! Burger Barn is located at 3000 Fourth Line in Ohsweken, just 5 miles from Ohsweken Speedway. Call them at 519-445-0088, and visit www.BurgerBarn.ca for more information.

About Bradshaw Brothers: Based in Waterford, Ontario, Bradshaw Fuels Limited was founded in 1979. The company’s line of business includes the wholesale distribution of petroleum and petroleum products. Call them at 519 443-8611, or visit their website at www.BradshawFuels.com.

About Arrow Express: Arrow Express Sports is a sport and entertainment company that is dedicated to preserving and teaching Native American Indian sports, culture, music, and languages. Based at the Arrow Express Sports Entertainment Arena, the company owns and operates the Rochester Knighthawks of the National Lacrosse League, and the Hamilton Nationals of Major League Lacrosse. Arrow Express owns and operates the multipurpose 3,000 spectator capacity arena which hosts lacrosse, music, and festival events. The mission of Arrow Express Sports is to help children by advocating healthy lifestyle choices. Visit the Arrow Express Sports website at www.aeslacrosse.com.

About Nitro 54 Variety: Nitro 54 Variety is a proud sponsor of several race team at Ohsweken Speedway.

About MavTV Canada’s All North Racing Powered by Pinty’s

Ohsweken Speedway is excited to announce its Friday Night Excitement racing will be the centerpiece of a new international television broadcast on MavTV Canada called All North Racing powered by Pinty’s. All North Racing will visit Ohsweken for six live broadcasts that will be re-aired multiple times in Canada and the United States. The MavTV broadcasts are scheduled for May 31, June 21, July 22, July 23, August 30 and September 14. These broadcasts include both nights of the Northern Summer Nationals featuring Tony Stewart, Christopher Bell and Rico Abreu as well as the 15th annual Canadian Sprint Car Nationals. For more information on MavTV Canada, visit www.facebook.com/MAVTVCanada.

