USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGETS CLASH AT PETALUMA SATURDAY

By Lance Jennings

JULY 16, 2019… The battle for the USAC Western States Midget championship resumes this Saturday, July 20th, at Petaluma Speedway. Promoted by Rick Faeth, the fifth point race is the only appearance of the year for USAC’s “mighty midgets” at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds. The event also features Winged 360 Sprint Cars, 600 Micro Sprints, and Mini Stocks. The Pit Gates will open at noon, the Front Gates open at 4:00pm, Practice starts at 4:00pm, and Racing at “The Fastest 3/8 Mile Dirt Oval in Northern California” will begin at 6:00pm. For event information, visit the track’s website at petaluma-speedway.com or call 707.763.7223 (RACE).

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– 2019 APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: B&B: FRAC-0375-S w/side outlet, COAST FABRICATION: 300x625x17-2s, 350x625x17-2s, 400x625x17-2s, EXTREME: 3515-3030 (15″ Long 5″ round shell with 3″inlet & 3″ outlet), 3615-3030 (15″ Long 6″ round shell with 3″ inlet & 3″ outlet), 3515-3030-8 (15″ Long 5″ round shell with 3″inlet & 3″ outlet with turnout), 3615-3030-8 (15″ Long 6″ round shell with 3″ inlet & 3″ outlet with turnout), FLOWMASTER: (BCRA Approved) 13009130, 13509130, 13509135, SCHOENFELD: 14272535 *Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS & DRAG LINK STRAPS ARE MANDATORY.

– USAC MEMBERSHIPS can be purchased at the track or online at usaclicense.com.

– PETALUMA TARP RULE: Tarps are mandatory at Petaluma under all race cars in the pit area. The tarps must stick out at least one foot on each side.

Since October 6, 2012, the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds has hosted eight USAC Western States Midget races and four different drivers have claimed victory. Ronnie Gardner leads all drivers with three wins and holds the 1-lap track record of 14.200 that was set on October 5, 2013. A complete Petaluma series win list is at the end of this release.

Entering the fifth point race, there have been three different winners. Making his first career start, Ben Worth won the season opener at Bakersfield on April 6th. Point leader and rookie contender Austin Liggett topped the April 20th Merced debut and the Santa Maria feature on April 27th. Robby Josett claimed the Ventura checkered flags on June 22nd.

Heading to Petaluma, Austin Liggett (Tracy, CA) holds a 22-point advantage over the competition. Racing the family owned Liggett’s #83 Excel Environmental Services / Liggett Trucking Spike, Liggett placed ninth at the June 22nd main event at Ventura. To date, the defending USAC West Coast Sprint Car Champion has two feature wins, one heat race victory, four top-10 finishes, and 13 feature laps led to his credit. The rookie point leader will be looking to add Petaluma Speedway to his win list.

Cory Elliott (Bakersfield, CA) ranks second in the championship point standings. Driving the family owned #11E Capital E Trucking / Nagel Earthworks Spike, Elliott scored sixth at Ventura after starting ninth. At press time, the 2015 Rookie of the Year has two heat race victories, four top-10 finishes, and 8 feature laps led on the season. Cory has two career wins and will have his sights on his first victory at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds.

Robert Dalby (Anaheim, CA) is third in the chase for the championship. Piloting the family owned #4D R-D Spring & Stamping / Monster Seal Spike, Dalby charged from eighth to third in the June 22nd main event. To date, the young driver has one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award and three top-10 finishes in the campaign. At Petaluma, Robert will be looking to earn his first career win this Saturday night.

Shannon McQueen (Bakersfield, CA) sits fourth in the USAC Western Midget point chase. Driving the McQueen Racing #7 Simpson Race Products / Lucas Oil Bullet, McQueen finished seventh at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. At press time, the 2012 Champion has four top-10 finishes and will have her sights on her first win of the season at Petaluma.

David Prickett (Fresno, CA) ranks fifth in the Western States point standings. Racing the Neverlift Motorsports’ #22Q Crysalli Artesian Water / Western Performance Spike, Prickett charged to an eighth place finish after starting fourteenth at Ventura. At press time, the 2012 Dirt Series Champion has two heat race victories, two Saldana Racing Products Hard Charger Awards, and four top-10 finishes to his credit. David will pilot the NP Motorsports #1P Spike this Saturday night and will have his sights on his first win of the year.

While Liggett leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors, Ben Worth (Coalinga, CA), Jackson Dukes (Clovis, CA), Troy Morris III (Bakersfield, CA), Mike Leach Jr. (Orange, CA), and Ricky Lewis (Oxnard, CA) are also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are C.J. Sarna, Ben Worth, Cody Swanson, Randi Pankratz, Marvin Mitchell, Michael Faccinto, Kyle Beilman, Alex Schutte, “Fireball” Maria Cofer, Clayton Ruston, Frankie Guerrini, and more.

Petaluma Speedway is located on the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma, California at 100 Fairgrounds Drive. Adult Tickets (64-12) are $16, Senior Tickets (65 and over) are $12, Junior Tickets (11-6) are $12, and Children (5 and under) are FREE. For more information, visit the track’s website at petaluma-speedway.com or call 707.763.7223 (RACE).

The USAC Western States Midget Series thanks AMSOIL, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Butlerbuilt Professional Seat Systems, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Five Star Grafix, Hoosier Racing Tire, Loudpedal Productions, Pyrotect Racing Cells, Saldana Racing Products, Ultra Shield Race Products, Wilwood Disc Brakes, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, email PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC Western States Midget Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

FloSports has USAC Western States Midget live videos and on demand coverage available for purchase at floracing.com.

USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET CHAMPIONS: *1982-Jeff Heywood, 1983-Sleepy Tripp, 1984-Tommy White, 1985-Sleepy Tripp, 1986-Robby Flock, 1987-Sleepy Tripp, 1988-Sleepy Tripp, 1989-Robby Flock, 1990-Sleepy Tripp, 1991-Sleepy Tripp, 1992-Sleepy Tripp, 1993-Robby Flock, 1994-Johnny Cofer, 1995-Billy Boat, 1996-Jay Drake, 1997-Ricky Shelton, 1998-Rick Hendrix, 1999-Marc DeBeaumont, 2000-Wally Pankratz, 2001-Danny Ebberts, 2002-Robby Flock, 2003-Steve Paden, 2004-Johnny Rodriguez, 2005-Jerome Rodela, 2006-Jerome Rodela, 2007-Johnny Rodriguez, 2008-Nic Faas, 2009-Garrett Hansen, 2010-Alex Schutte, 2011-Cory Kruseman, 2012-Shannon McQueen, 2013-Ronnie Gardner, 2014- Ronnie Gardner, 2015-Ronnie Gardner, 2016-Ronnie Gardner, 2017-Ronnie Gardner, 2018-Michael Faccinto.

2019 USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET WINS: 2-Austin Liggett, 1-Robby Josett, 1-Ben Worth.

PETALUMA USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET WINS: 3-Ronnie Gardner, 2-Michael Faccinto, 2-Alex Schutte, 1-Shane Golobic.

2019 USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET POINT STANDINGS: 1. ®Austin Liggett-287, 2. Cory Elliott-265, 3. Robert Dalby-243, 4. Shannon McQueen-231, 5. David Prickett-229, 6. C.J. Sarna-201, 7. ®Ben Worth-181, 8. Cody Swanson-173, 9. Randi Pankratz-164, 10. Jake Swanson-156, 11. Marvin Mitchell-150, 12. Michael Faccinto-138, 13. Kyle Beilman-134, 14. Dylan Ito-114, 15. ®Mike Leach Jr.-107, 16. ®Troy Morris III-88, 17. Gage Rucker-87, 18. ®Jackson Dukes-85, 19. Shane Golobic-80, 20. Robby Josett-79.