Heat takes out Sycamore Event

By Bryan Gapinski

Sycamore, Ill., July 20–Officials of the Sycamore Speedway and the Badger Midget Auto Racing Association cancelled tonight’s event, because of the extreme HEAT and threats of severe thunderstorms between 5:00 – 7:00 pm.

The Zimbrick Chevrolet of Sun Prairie Badger Midget Racing Series next event will be tomorrow at Angell Park Speedway (Sun Prairie, Wis.). Grandstand seating opens at 4:30 pm; practice at 5:30 pm; with racing to follow.

The “Badger drivers meet & greet”, the opportunity for fans to meet the drivers before the evening’s events will take place at the Badger Souvenir trailer for thirty minutes behind the grandstand starting at 4:30 pm.