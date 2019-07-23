SOD continues the Sprint Car Excitement at Plymouth

From Plymouth Speedway

PLYMOUTH—On the heels of exciting night of non-wing sprints, the sprint car excitement continues at Plymouth Speedway this week when the high speed 410 winged sprint car action of the SOD series comes to town. Sprints On Dirt will be racing on the clay at the Playground of Power with four of the exciting regular classes of non-wing 600 mini-sprints, UMP modifieds, Super Streets and Thunder Stocks.

Friday night the SOD racers will be at Hartford Speedway for the first night of Dual on Dirt II but Saturday the series comes to Plymouth for the final and deciding night.

Currently Chad Blonde is leading the SOD Championship points race but local racer Zane DeVault, of Plymouth, IN, is making some noise in the NEFCO Top 360 Award racing his 360 ci sprint against the 410 ci entries.

Other local racers that have been racing with the SOD tour include Eli Lakin, Brett Mann, Garrett Saunders and Tyler Fitzpatrick.

These 410 winged sprints will get around the 3/8 mile clay at a blistering pace, you will not want to miss this special event.

With Frank Marshall winning the last feature the UMP modifieds raced at Plymouth the points race has tightened up with Derek Losh holding a 62 point lead over Marshall. Plymouth regulars Matt Mitchell and Zeke McKenzie are poised in third and fourth looking to take advantage of any mishap that may befall the leaders.

The 600 mini-sprint point battle is even closer with Chad Hartzell leading Ed Cleveland by 53 points with Cody Williams and Jacob Ruppe all within striking distance. Bruce Clay leads the class, with only six feature starts, in wins with the last 3 in a row.

Super Streets and Thunder Stocks make their return to the track since the big Throwdown weekend and both classes are in the middle of very tight point races for the track championship. Street Stocks leader Ron Wilkes suffered some serious damage to his ride in the closing laps of the Throwdown. Wilkes is still seeking his first win of the season. The top six cars are all within 100 points of the lead in the valuable track championship.

Thunder Stocks always put on an exciting event with seven wins distributed among four drivers and only 5 cars having made all seven features. This championship remains wide-open with Lee Hall holding a slim 30 point lead on RJ Akers and Shane Sanders only seven additional points behind him.

Gates will open at 4 p.m. Saturday with Hot Laps at 6 p.m. and green flag racing at 7 p.m.

Adult tickets are $20 for this exciting SOD racing, kids 6-12 are $5 and as usual race fans 5 and under are free.