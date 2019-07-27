Kelly Miller Wins With Brodix ASCS Frontier Region At Black Hills Speedway

Bryan Hulbert

RAPID CITY, S.D. (July 26, 2019) For the ninth time in his career, Canada’s Kelly Miller topped the Brodix ASCS Frontier Region, adding his second triumph of the 2019 season at Black Hills Speedway on Friday night.

Coming through the field from seventh, Miller crossed ahead of South Dakota’s Ned Powers with Montana’s Jeremy McCune advancing six positions to complete the night’s podium and pad his advantage in the regional point standings over Damon McCune, who made up 11 positions to fourth in the Pirate Motorsports No. 77. Slipping back from the right of the front row, Jess Beckett completed the top five.

Shad Petersen crossed sixth with Trevor Plambeck in seventh. Taking the green from the pole, Adam Speckman faded to eighth with Robert DeHaan taking Hard Charger honors with a run from 21st to ninth. Despite missing the drawn, Ben Holberg made up for lost time with a tenth place finish.

The Brodix ASCS Frontier Region returns to action on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Gillette Thunder Speedway in Gillett, Wy. for the season’s eighth round of competition. Admission is $20 for adults with discounts for youth.

Race Results:

ASCS Frontier Region

Black Hills Speedway (Rapid City, S.D.)

Friday, July 26, 2019

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 11-Mindy McCune, [6]; 2. 3X-Jess Beckett, [4]; 3. 74-Zack Merritt, [2]; 4. 2-Shad Petersen, [7]; 5. 74X-Todd Pudwill, [3]; 6. 16JR-Austyn Gossel, [8]; 7. 56-Butch Capshaw, [5]; 8. 56X-Mark Chisholm, [1]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 2JR-Kelly Miller, [1]; 2. 29-Eric Flatmoe, [3]; 3. 4-Adam Speckman, [6]; 4. 8X-Randy Dolberg, [4]; 5. 0J-Jeremy McCune, [8]; 6. 77-Damon McCune, [7]; 7. 33-Robert DeHaan, [5]; 8. 15-James Sires, [2]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 0-Ned Powers, [7]; 2. 88-Travis Reber, [3]; 3. 3-Mike Pennel, [1]; 4. 6G-Bryan Gossel, [5]; 5. 14-Ben Holmberg, [8]; 6. 34-Trevor Plambeck, [2]; 7. 2X-Doug Napier, [6]; 8. 21-D.J. Brink, [4]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 2JR-Kelly Miller, [7]; 2. 0-Ned Powers, [4]; 3. 0J-Jeremy McCune, [9]; 4. 77-Damon McCune, [15]; 5. 3X-Jess Beckett, [2]; 6. 2-Shad Petersen, [8]; 7. 34-Trevor Plambeck, [18]; 8. 4-Adam Speckman, [1]; 9. 33-Robert DeHaan, [21]; 10. 14-Ben Holmberg, [14]; 11. 8X-Randy Dolberg, [13]; 12. 29-Eric Flatmoe, [6]; 13. 6G-Bryan Gossel, [11]; 14. 16JR-Austyn Gossel, [17]; 15. 3-Mike Pennel, [12]; 16. 2X-Doug Napier, [19]; 17. 74-Zack Merritt, [10]; 18. 11-Mindy McCune, [3]; 19. 74X-Todd Pudwill, [16]; 20. 15-James Sires, [23]; 21. 56-Butch Capshaw, [20]; 22. 21-D.J. Brink, [22]; (DNS) 88-Travis Reber, ; (DNS) 56X-Mark Chisholm,