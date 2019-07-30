Dominic Scelzi Captures KWS-NARC Victory With Late-Race Pass

Inside Line Promotions

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (July 30, 2019) – Dominic Scelzi tied his record for most feature victories in a season last Saturday when he scored his sixth triumph of the year.

The Roth Motorsports driver hustled from fifth to capture the King of the West-NARC Fujitsu Series event at Santa Maria Raceway. It marked his series-leading third victory of the season and moved him within a dozen points of the points leader at the midpoint of the 19-race campaign.

“I’ve quit worrying about the championship,” he said. “I’m not looking at the points. My focus is going out and winning. If we do that than the points will fall where they may.”

Scelzi qualified fourth quickest and he placed third in a heat race to lock himself into the dash. A fifth-place outing in the dash lined him up on the inside of the third row for the main event.

“We started off sort of struggling,” he said. “We went out late and qualified fourth. That was okay, but I thought we left some on the table. I think the heat race was a lot of the same story. We made a lot of changes and didn’t realize we were in the dash. We ran it with a full load of fuel and we were decent. We made some changes to get it right and it ran well in the main event.

“We got up to second and then we started hunting down Chase (Johnson). I tried to pass him around the bottom once or twice and tried to pass him on the top once or twice. He was on the bottom in turns three and four. I started running the middle and was able to get by him. He slid up and I turned under him. I diamonded off turn four. We were side by side down the frontstretch and slid him into turn one.”

Scelzi took the lead with two laps remaining and held on for his first career win at the bullring.

Additionally, Scelzi’s younger brother, Giovanni, was victorious in Iowa on Saturday evening. It was the first time both Scelzi’s won a sprint car race on the same night.

“That was really cool,” Dominic Scelzi said. “We were able to watch it after we won our race. We got it turned on right when he was in third and took the lead.”

Scelzi will take momentum to the Midwest as he rejoins his family owned team for races this Thursday and Saturday at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, during the 29th annual My Place Hotels 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank and Sunday at Knoxville Raceway during the 8th annual Bell Helmets Capitani Classic presented by Great Southern Bank.

“I’m always excited to come to Knoxville,” he said. “The goal is to make every show. I think it’s doable. If we put ourselves in the right position and we move forward every time we’re on the track I feel we can do it.”

QUICK RESULTS –

July 27 – Santa Maria Raceway in Santa Maria, Calif. – Qualifying: 4; Heat race: 3 (3); Dash: 5 (-); Feature: 1 (5).

SEASON STATS –

43 races, 6 wins, 18 top fives, 20 top 10s, 29 top 15s, 33 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Thursday and Saturday at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, for the 29 th annual My Place Hotels 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank and Sunday at Knoxville Raceway for the 8th annual Bell Helmets Capitani Classic presented by Great Southern Bank

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.GaryScelziMotorsports.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DominicScelzi41

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Scelzi41

VIDEO –

Here is a link to a highlight video: https://vimeo.com/161410751

Here is a link to a promotional video: https://vimeo.com/160322149

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Red Rose Transportation, Inc.

Red Rose Transportation, Inc., is a full-service transportation provider that partners with its clients to understand their business and develop creative, cost effective and efficient logistics solutions that will help the clients stay competitive. For more information, visit http://www.RedRoseTransportation.com .

“My mom and uncle started Red Rose Transportation in 1996 so it’s been a huge part of our race program since Day 1,” Scelzi said. “Everyone there has been an integral part of our team and we’re grateful for their support.”

Scelzi would like to thank Roth Motorsports, Scelzi Enterprises, Whipple Superchargers, Panella Trucking, Fuel Delivery Services, Inc., Sparco, Red Line Oil, Schoenfeld Headers, FK Rod Ends, NAPA Auto Parts, Todd Jorgensen, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, K&N Filters, Allstar Performance, Worldwide Bearings, Meridian Steel, Auto Meter, Kenny’s Components for their continued support.