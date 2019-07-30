FIRST BC39 ENTRY LIST RELEASED

From USAC

Speedway, Indiana (July 29, 2019)………The first edition of the official entry list for the second annual Driven2SaveLives BC39 powered by NOS Energy Drink has been released, with 26 cars already entered for the mega event on The Dirt Track at IMS on September 4-5.

Among those entered for the two-night USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget extravaganza include 2017 USAC National Midget champion Spencer Bayston from Lebanon, Ind. aboard a car for owner Brodie Hayward. He and Tyler Thomas (Collinsville, Okla.) are among the two past series feature winners signed up for the event thus far.

Thomas has shown his prowess in USAC’s AMSOIL National Sprint Car division as well, capturing a victory at Kokomo (Ind.) Speedway in September of 2018. He’s joined by a pair of drivers who’ve won in a USAC Sprint Car but are still seeking their first National Midget wins under USAC sanction, namely Brent Beauchamp (Avon, Ind.) and Matt Westfall (Pleasant Hill, Ohio).

Past USAC Western States Midget champion Shannon McQueen (Bakersfield, Calif.) is entered along with West Coast wheelman Cody Swanson, a two-time USAC Western States Midget winner in his career, while Aaron Leffel (Springfield, Ohio) is a two-time champ on the USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget trail. Justin Peck (Monrovia, Ind.) has won in midgets and has also been a victor with the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car series.

Teams can file their entry for the event at https://www.thebc39.com/, where they may also purchase pit and parking passes for the two-night USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship event.

With the expansion of grandstand seating around the quarter-mile dirt oval, teams purchasing pit passes for the BC39 will be able to add a grandstand seat. Five-hundred reserved seats in Tier 3 (lower level) have been made available for purchase at a discounted rate until August 15. Unsold tickets as of August 15 will be made available at public prices and may sell out.

There are three options for viewing the racing action and also having pit pass access. You can purchase a competitor pit pass only where no seat is included with limited viewing of the track. Secondly, you can purchase a competitor pit pass with reserved seating included, which are available in the lower level of the main grandstands. Both options are available on https://www.thebc39.com/.

You may also purchase a grandstand seat from IMS with a pit pass upgrade, which is available at http://www.indianapolismotorspeedway.com/.

Each entry filed will come with two VIP parking passes for inside parking at IMS. All others must either purchase inside parking or park outside of turns three and four of 2.5-mile paved oval track.

Spectator tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at https://www.indianapolismotorspeedway.com/events/usac/buy-tickets.

Broken Arrow, Oklahoma’s Brady Bacon was victorious in the inaugural BC39 in 2018, collecting $15,000 for the victory, which featured a USAC National Midget single event record 110 entries.

The BC39 officially gets underway on Tuesday, Sept. 3 with team parking at noon. From 4-6pm, catch five USAC icons at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum’s USAC Stars: From the Dirt Track to the Brickyard series. The event will feature legends Don and Mel Kenyon, and current drivers Michael Pickens, Chris Windom and Chad Boat. Pat Sullivan, longtime USAC public address announcer, historian, and author, will emcee this evening of entertaining banter and thrilling stories.

Tickets are available to Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum members for $15 and non-members for $20. Limited seating. Tickets must be purchased in advance. For more information or to buy tickets, contact Kelly Hartman at khartman@brickyard.com.

Following the event, make your way to USAC headquarters, just across the street from the IMS Administration office at 4910 W. 16thStreet, where drivers will draw for their heat race positions at the BC39 opening night races. All cars entered will be randomized into a draft order for the heat race draft. Teams will be able to pick their heat race spot, either in person with a representative, or remotely through USAC officials. Any unrepresented team will be given the first available spot. The heat race position draft is open to the public with team members getting priority into the new USAC worldwide headquarters. Food and beverages will be available.

On track action begins Wednesday, Sept. 4, beginning with the drivers meeting in the IMS Media Room at 2pm. Public gates open at 3pm with cars hitting the track for practice at 4pm, followed by opening ceremonies at 7pm. Heat races and the Stoops Pursuit race will conclude the night’s racing action.

The finale, on Thursday, Sept. 5, will have the public gates opening at 3pm and cars on track for practice at 4pm, with qualifying races to follow at 5pm. Opening ceremonies are slated for 7:30pm and immediately followed by the main feature events, starting with multiple D-Mains and C-Mains, the semi-feature and the 39-lap main event.

BC39 ENTRY LIST (26 cars as of 7/29/2019)

1ST TBA (Daryl Saucier)

2 RYAN HALL/Midlothian, TX (Mark Bush)

2x MATT LINDER/Hoschton, GA (Mark Bush)

3N JAKE NEUMAN/New Berlin, IL (Jim Neuman)

7u KYLE JONES/Kennedale, TX (Trifecta Motorsports)

8 RANDI PANKRATZ/Atascadero, CA (Wally Pankratz)

11L AARON LEFFEL/Springfield, OH (Chuck Taylor)

11T TBA (Chuck Taylor)

14H TBA (Mike Dickerson)

15s SHANNON McQUEEN/Bakersfield, CA (Broc Garrett)

15x CARSON GARRETT/Littleton, CO (Broc Garrett)

17 JUSTIN PECK/Monrovia, IN (Bus Racing Team)

19 SPENCER BAYSTON/Lebanon, IN (Brodie Hayward)

20 CODY WEISENSEL/Sun Prairie, WI (Kevin Weisensel)

21D JUSTIN DICKERSON/Pittsboro, IN (Mike Dickerson)

28 ACE McCARTHY/Tahlequah, OK (Jim Neuman)

41 OLIVER AKARD/Ft. Myers, FL (Dan Akard)

43 BRENT BEAUCHAMP/Avon, IN (Kevin Arnold)

50 TONY DiMATTIA/Malvern, PA (Tony DiMattia Motorsports)

54 MATT WESTFALL/Pleasant Hill, OH (Steve Bordner)

56A COLTEN COTTLE/Kansas, IL (Travis Young)

57A TBA (Bill Ecker)

57D DANIEL ROBINSON/Ewing, IL (McCreery Motorsports)

71s CODY SWANSON/Norco, CA (Marcie Campbell)

88 TYLER NELSON/Olathe, KS (Tyler Nelson)

91T TYLER THOMAS/Collinsville, OK (Brian Thomas)