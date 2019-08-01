HELLER’S GAS/KIDS NIGHT FOUR DIVISION SHOW THIS SATURDAY AT SELINSGROVE

SELINSGROVE, Pa. – Selinsgrove Speedway will present a four division racing program at 7:30 p.m. this Saturday, Aug. 3, featuring 360 sprint cars, super late models, pro stocks, and roadrunners sponsored by Heller’s Gas.

Saturday night will also be the continuation of Kids Night that was rained out on June 29 plus a classic race car display by the Eastern Museum of Motor Racing.

Pit gates will open at 4:30 p.m. with grandstand gates at 5 p.m.

Fans can visit with the race teams in the pit area from 5:30-6:30 p.m. as part of a camera and autograph session prior to the start of the night’s racing programs.

Students ages 17 and under will be admitted FREE for Kids Night. There will be lots of games, giveaways, and activities for young race fans throughout the night’s racing program. At intermission, children ages 12 and under will have the opportunity to race their big wheels, power wheels, and bicycles down the frontstretch. All participants will be required to wear helmets.

The bonus for the super late model division that was posted on June 29 will also be on the line this Saturday with $2,500 going to the winner of the 25-lap main event. Late model drivers will draw for starting positions.

360 sprint cars will race in a 25-lap feature paying $2,000 to win. The pro stocks and roadrunners will compete in 15- and 12-lap races, respectively.

Selinsgrove Raceway Park will be in action at 7:30 p.m. this Friday, Aug. 2, with a complete program of go kart racing. Track gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

The track office can be reached at 570.374.2266.

Admission for Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019: Adults $15; Students Ages 17 & Under FREE; Pit Passes $30