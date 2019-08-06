2019 Knoxville Nationals Wednesday Event Schedule

Wednesday August 7, 2019 – BRANDT Professional Agriculture Qualifying Night

7:30 a.m.

• Pancakes, Biscuits and Gravy Breakfast benefitting the Marion County historical Society and Knoxville Knights of Columbus at Marion County Park on Willets Drive until 11:30 a.m.

8:00 a.m.

• Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office opens.

• National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Opens

• National Pancake Breakfast at the National Guard Armory sponsored by the Knoxville United Methodist Church and Knoxville Rotary Club until

9:00 a.m.

• 16th Annual Mini-Nationals at Slideways Karting Center

• Rooftop Yoga atop the Bryan Clauson Suite Tower at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum.

10:00 a.m.

• Sage Fruit Go Kart Spectacular at Slideways Karting Center in Knoxville, Iowa.

• “International Sprint Car Racing” with hosts David Mills (Premier Speedway, Warrnambool, VIC, Aust.) and Wade Aunger (Valvoline Raceway, Sydney, NSW, Aust.) and Guests at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Theater.

• Trade Show opens in the Grand Show Barn.

• Autograph sessions at the Trostle Garage until 3:00 p.m. inside of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum.

12:00 p.m.

• “Building of the Speedway Motors/EMi National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Raffle Car” with Greg Nicol (Speedway Motors) and guests at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Theater.

1:30 p.m.

• “World of Outlaws (WoO) Sprint Car Racing” with host John Gibson (World of Outlaws) at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Theater.

2:00 p.m.

• Pit Gates Open.

3:00 p.m.

• Great Southern Bank Kid Zone opens with Knockout Basketball Game with Jacob Allen.

4:00 p.m.

• Great Southern Bank Kid Zone Knockout Basketball Game with David Gravel.

5:00 p.m.

• Live trackside on KNIA/KRLS 94.3 or 95.3 FM, kniakrls.com, and on the KNIA app.

5:15 p.m.

• Great Southern Bank Kid Zone Pizza Party presented by Casey’s General Stores featuring Brian Brown.

5:30 p.m.

• Grandstand Gates Open

5:45 p.m.

• Brad Sweet Champion Pole Unveil on the Midway at Knoxville Raceway.

6:00 p.m.

• Winged Nation presented by Sage Fruit on the Hercules Tires Entertainment Stage and broadcast live on KNIA/KRLS, MRN.com, and Dirtvision.

• Great Southern Bank Kid Zone Knockout Basketball Game with Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

7:00 p.m.

• Race broadcast on KNIA/KRLS 94.3 or 95.3 FM, kniakrls.com, and on the KNIA app.

7:15 p.m.

• Hot Laps.

Post-Race

• “The Boys” live music on the Hercules Tires Entertainment Stage.

**Please note dates and times often change without notice. Always verify before venturing out to various events.**