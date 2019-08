From Kendra Jacobs

The 59th Annual NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Store starts tonight with BRANDT Professional Agriculture Qualifying Night.

Half of the 105 entered teams will battle through qualifying, heat races and features to score the most possible points.

Hot laps start at 7:15pm with heat races beginning at approximately 8:30pm.

Tickets are available for all four nights, or individual nights online, at the ticket office or by calling 641-842-5431.