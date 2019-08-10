Jeremy McCune Returns To ASCS Frontier Victory Lane At Sweetwater Speedway

By Bryan Hulbert

ROCK SPRINGS, Wy. (August 9, 2019) Making his return to Victory Lane almost two years to the day with the Brodix ASCS Frontier Region, Montana’s Jeremy McCune parked the No. 0j on the front stretch of Wyoming’s Sweetwater Speedway on Friday night.

McCune’s third ASCS Regional victory, and second with the Brodix ASCS Frontier Region, most of the race was spent chasing the top spot. Battling in the closing laps with Zac Taylor and Travis Reber for several laps, the trio raced into traffic with Reber trying for the lead, but the slide was too short to clear the lapped car. Collecting Taylor in the process, McCune was able to keep rolling.

Patient around the bottom, McCune was able to hold off the last lap charge of Robert DeHaan through the final two turns. Chauncy Filler worked to the final podium step from 10th with Shad Petersen and 12th starting Mindy McCune completing the top five.

Randy Dolberg from 11th made it to sixth with Willie Hernandez charging from 15th to seventh. Damon McCune grabbed eighth with Travis Reber coming back to finish ninth after a visit to the work area. Mike Manwill completed the top ten.

The Brodix ASCS Frontier Region is back on Sweetwater Speedway on Saturday, August 10, 2019.

Race Results:

ASCS Frontier Region

Sweetwater Speedway (Rock Springs, Wy.)

Friday, August 9, 2019

Heat 1: 1. 86-Zac Taylor, [4]; 2. 5C-Channing Filler, [1]; 3. 77-Damon McCune, [6]; 4. 2X-Mike Manwill, [7]; 5. 74-Chauncey Filler, [5]; 6. 56-Butch Capshaw, [8]; 7. 1M-Willie Hernandez Jr, [2]; 8. 00B-Michael Bingham, [3]

Heat 2: 1. 33-Robert DeHaan [1]; 2. 0J-Jeremy McCune [7]; 3. 88-Travis Reber [4]; 4. 2-Shad Petersen [2]; 5. 8-Randy Dolberg [3]; 6. 11-Mindy McCune [5]; 7. 65-T.J. Thorne [6]; 8. 38-Caleb Crowther [8]

A-Feature: 1. 0J-Jeremy McCune, [3]; 2. 33-Robert DeHaan, [2]; 3. 74-Chauncey Filler, [10]; 4. 2-Shad Petersen, [6]; 5. 11-Mindy McCune, [12]; 6. 8-Randy Dolberg, [11]; 7. 1M-Willie Hernandez Jr, [15]; 8. 77-Damon McCune, [4]; 9. 88-Travis Reber, [7]; 10. 2X-Mike Manwill, [8]; 11. 56-Butch Capshaw, [9]; 12. 38-Caleb Crowther, [14]; 13. 86-Zac Taylor, [1]; 14. 65-T.J. Thorne, [13]; 15. 5C-Channing Filler, [5]; 16. 00B-Michael Bingham, [16]