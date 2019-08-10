STEVE OWINGS RACES TO 4TH 358 SPRINT CAR VICTORY OF 2019 AT TRAIL-WAY SPEEDWAY

By Kalida Landis

Hanover, Pa. (8/9/19) – Westminster’s Steve Owings raced to his fourth Hoosier Tire Mid-Atlantic 358 Sprint Car victory of 2019, Friday night at Trail-Way Speedway.

Polesitter, Dylan Orwig, grabbed the initial lead, taking to the high side through the opening laps of the 25-lap feature. Owings, who started sixth, was able to pass Orwig on the backstretch, coming out of turns one and two, on the fifth lap.

“It’s always good to come here,” Owings said in victory lane. “The track was really nice tonight. You could pretty much run it where you wanted to.”

Owings entered lapped traffic on the 15th lap, easily passing cars while maintaining a sizeable lead over second place, David Holbrook.

“It’s definitely a little easier to go up there and run around on top,” Owings said. “You’ve got something to lean on. You can go up there and pretty much run your own pace. Plus when you’re up front you can see a little better.”

While running seventh, early race leader, Orwig, drove high into turn four and caught the wall which sent his sprint car flipping, exiting the turn. Orwig climbed out the car under his own power.

On the final restart, Owings jumped to a several car length lead over Holbrook, where he remained until crossing the line for his 24th career 358 Sprint Car win at Trail-Way Speedway.

“We switched motors last night, basically, and put this motor in that we usually run,” Owings added. “They all [motors] run good. Without Steve Rucker from Rucker Racing Engines, we couldn’t do what we do.”

Completing the top ten was Holbrook, Dylan Norris, Joe Trone Jr., and rookie 358 Sprint Car driver Tim McClelland.

Heats were won by McClelland and Trone.

Ten years ago, on his 50th birthday, Jim Young parked his 600 Micro Sprint in victory lane. Ten years and a day later, Young did the same, this time winning his 14th career 600 Micro Sprint feature, putting him in a tie with Shawn Seifert for third on the Trail-Way Speedway all-time win list.

Young led the 20-lap feature flag to flag, earning him his third win of the 2019 season.

Fifth-starting Jesse Snyder pulled to within inches of Young’s rear bumper, taking a peak to the outside on the final lap of the final turn, but was unable to complete the pass. The runner-up finish was the fourth of the season for Snyder.

Zane Rudisill, Bradley Weber and Hannah Riser completed the top five.

Heat race winners for the 600 Micro Sprints were Kunkle Jr. and Snyder.

Mason Chaney raced around polesitter and racelong leader, Austin Bellemare, on the third lap of the 20-lap Central PA Legends feature, en route to his fourth series win of 2019.

Jeremy Ott, Travis McClelland, Travis Perry and Bill Diehl completed the top five.

Heats were won by Chris Transeau, Diehl and Chaney.

Matt Chronister took the checkered flag for the third time in 2019, winning the 15-lap Limited Stock feature.

Chronister started on the outside pole and snatched the lead on the initial start.

Chronister’s only competition came on the sixth lap when current point leader, Robbie Carroll, pulled to within a second of Chronister. A lap later, Carroll yanked his car towards the infield when it suddenly shut off coming out of turn four.

Matt Worley, Jason Chronister, Nick McDaniel and Cody Klinedinst completed the top five.

Limited Stock heat wins went to McDaniel and Carroll.

