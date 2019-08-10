Steven Shebester Grabs First Career ASCS Elite Non-Wing Victory

By Bryan Hulbert

CRANDALL, Texas (August 9, 2019) Wheeling the Ray Williams/City Vending No. 22x this past Friday night, Oklahoma’s Steven Shebester added his name to the record books with this first career victory with the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating at RPM Speedway.

Fifth the first in the opening Heat Race, Shebester drew the right of the third row for the A-Feature.

Up to third before a caution, and eventually a red working Lap 2, the No. 22x threaded the needle for the runner-up spot as Jason Howell shot by Stephen Smith for the lead. Trying the lower groove briefly the following lap, Shebester returned to the cushion with the pass for the point on through turns one and two with five laps complete.

Keeping pace through the remainder of the A-Feature, Shebester was chased to the line by Raven Culp, who worked to the runner-up spot from eighth. Jason Howell slipped back to third with Paul White fourth and Stephen Smith fifth.

Scott Evans was sixth, followed by Justin Zimmerman. Justin Fifield in tow was followed by Chase Parson with Gary Floyd making up nine spots to finish tenth.

The ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating moves from the short track to the legendary half-mile that is the Devil’s Bowl Speedway on Saturday, August 10 for the 4th annual Johnny Suggs Classic. Gates open at 6:00 P.M. with racing at 8:00 P.M. (CT).

Race Results:

ASCS Elite Non-Wing

RPM Speedway (Crandall, Texas)(

Friday, August 9, 2019

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 22X-Steven Shebester, [5]; 2. 44-Jason Howell, [3]; 3. 98J-Jarrod Jennings, [2]; 4. 57-Chase Parson, [6]; 5. 2-Michael Day, [8]; 6. 13M-Chance McCrary, [4]; 7. 54-David Sherry, [1]; 8. 12.5-James Griffin, [7]; 9. 99X-Dalton Stevens, [9]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 21-Michelle Melton, [1]; 2. 3-Raven Culp, [2]; 3. 49-Justin Fifield, [3]; 4. 118-Scott Evans, [7]; 5. 33-Mike Merrell, [5]; 6. 52-J.D. Fry, [8]; 7. 48-Gary Floyd, [4]; 8. 71W-Weston Gorham, [6]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 1X-Justin Zimmerman, [1]; 2. 1-Paul White, [3]; 3. 3S-Stephen Smith, [6]; 4. 45-Martin Edwards, [2]; 5. 15-Johnny Miller, [4]; 6. 48N-Jason Ingalls, [5]; 7. 10-Bryan Debrick, [7]; 8. 04-Kyle Jones, [8]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 22X-Steven Shebester, [6]; 2. 3-Raven Culp, [8]; 3. 44-Jason Howell, [4]; 4. 1-Paul White, [5]; 5. 3S-Stephen Smith, [3]; 6. 118-Scott Evans, [7]; 7. 1X-Justin Zimmerman, [2]; 8. 49-Justin Fifield, [11]; 9. 57-Chase Parson, [9]; 10. 48-Gary Floyd, [19]; 11. 98J-Jarrod Jennings, [12]; 12. 15-Johnny Miller, [16]; 13. 21-Michelle Melton, [1]; 14. 45-Martin Edwards, [13]; 15. 12.5-James Griffin, [20]; 16. 54-David Sherry, [21]; 17. 2-Michael Day, [10]; 18. 48N-Jason Ingalls, [17]; 19. 52-J.D. Fry, [14]; 20. 13M-Chance McCrary, [18]; 21. 33-Mike Merrell, [15]