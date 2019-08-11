Justin Zimmerman Tops ASCS Elite Non-Wing At Devil’s Bowl Speedway

Bryan Hulbert

MESQUITE, Texas (August 10, 2019) Picking up his fifth career victory with the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating, Justin Zimmerman picked up the win in the fourth annual Johnny Suggs Memorial victory at the Devil’s Bowl Speedway.

Justin’s first win of the season with the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating, Zimmerman climbed to the top of the leaderboard from the fifth starting spot. Making a late-race move on Paul White for the lead in traffic as the leaders moved to the back straightaway with two laps to run.

Keeping pace through the final lap, Zimmerman held off Paul White with Weston Gorham taking the final podium step. Justin Fifield grabbed fourth with Craig Carroll in fifth. In the hunt for the win going into the final couple laps, Kyle Jones tried the low side of the Speedway with the No. 04 slipping to sixth. Stephen Smith from tenth came up to seventh with Gary Floyd in eighth. Chase Parson and Michelle Melton completed the top ten.

The ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating races next on Saturday, August 17 at 281 Speedway in Stephenville, Texas.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the nine Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2019, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS Elite Non-Wing

Devil’s Bowl Speedway (Mesquite, Texas)

Saturday, August 10, 2019

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 22X-Steven Shebester, [4]; 2. 57-Chase Parson, [1]; 3. 49-Justin Fifield, [3]; 4. 02-Dillon Burks, [6]; 5. 52-J.D. Fry, [5]; 6. 33-Mike Merrell, [8]; 7. 15-Johnny Miller, [7]; 8. 9TX-Brad Wesp, [2]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 1X-Justin Zimmerman, [2]; 2. 24C-Craig Carroll, [1]; 3. 71W-Weston Gorham, [3]; 4. 21-Michelle Melton, [6]; 5. 45-Martin Edwards, [5]; 6. 118-Scott Evans, [7]; 7. 24-Joseph Kasper, [8]; 8. 01J-Jeb Sessums, [4]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 04-Kyle Jones, [2]; 2. 48-Gary Floyd, [1]; 3. 1-Paul White, [4]; 4. 3S-Stephen Smith, [5]; 5. 98J-Jarrod Jennings, [7]; 6. 10-Bryan Debrick, [6]; 7. 54-David Sherry, [8]; 8. 2X-Tucker Doughty, [3]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 1X-Justin Zimmerman, [5]; 2. 1-Paul White, [2]; 3. 71W-Weston Gorham, [4]; 4. 49-Justin Fifield, [3]; 5. 24C-Craig Carroll, [8]; 6. 04-Kyle Jones, [6]; 7. 3S-Stephen Smith, [10]; 8. 48-Gary Floyd, [9]; 9. 57-Chase Parson, [7]; 10. 21-Michelle Melton, [12]; 11. 10-Bryan Debrick, [18]; 12. 98J-Jarrod Jennings, [16]; 13. 52-J.D. Fry, [14]; 14. 118-Scott Evans, [17]; 15. 24-Joseph Kasper, [19]; 16. 45-Martin Edwards, [15]; 17. 33-Mike Merrell, [13]; 18. 54-David Sherry, [21]; 19. 02-Dillon Burks, [11]; 20. 22X-Steven Shebester, [1]; 21. 15-Johnny Miller, [20]; (DNS) 2X-Tucker Doughty, ; (DNS) 01J-Jeb Sessums, ; (DNS) 9TX-Brad Wesp,