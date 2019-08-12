Arenz masters Angell Park with MSA season sweep

PEDAL DOWN PROMOTIONS

August 11, 2019 – Series point leader Travis Arenz of Sheboygan continued his dream season in Midwest Sprint Car Association competition by nailing down a season sweep of 2019 MSA A-main action at Angell Speedway in Sun Prairie, Wis. on Sunday, Aug. 11.

Arenz’ stranglehold over his fellow competitors at Angell Park Speedway includes triumphs in each of the past four MSA events dating back to last August and including all three 2019 A mains at the historic third-mile clay oval track.

The second-year MSA racer’s latest victory at Angell Park Speedway was far from a cakewalk has he had to hustle his way up through the field from the 12th starting spot, outduel four-time MSA champion and fellow co-point leader Kurt Davis of South Milwaukee for the lead and persevere through five yellow-red flag restarts.

Campbellsport’s Tony Wondra seized the lead on the drop of the green flag from the pole position, while outside front row starter Adam Miller of Plymouth falling into second in the early going.

On lap 2, rookie Justin Erickson of Plymouth lost control and hit the turn two wall to bring out the first of five caution flags. Wondra controlled the ensuing restart and maintained a solid edge over Miller and fourth starter Kurt Davis when the leaders hit lapped traffic for the first time on lap 5.

One lap later, Wondra made hard contact with the slower car of rookie Nick Daywalt of Slinger in turn three, which sent Wondra’s car into a series of flips. With no where to go, Miller made contact with Daywalt’s stalled car as well. All three drivers emerged uninjured, but they were all forced to retire from the event.

On the restart, Davis inherited the lead with two-time MSA champ Danny Schlafer of Sussex, who started seventh, assuming second. Schlafer pressured Davis briefly for the lead in turn four on lap 7, but Davis maintained the top spot and gradually stretched out his advantage over the ensuing laps.

Schlafer brought out the third caution when his car began to smoke in turn one before rolling to a stop in turn two on lap 11. On the restart, Arenz restarted in the third spot and quickly bolted past third starter Bill Taylor of Boltonville to seize the runner-up spot on lap 12.

The fourth caution was displayed on lap 13 for debris in turn two, which bunched up the field once again and allowed Arenz to line up directly behind Davis on the restart.

Sensing that he had to make something happen, Arenz pulled off a daring slide job in turn one on the restart to vault ahead of Davis for the lead in turn two on lap 14. Once again, Arenz built up a solid cushion over Davis and 2018 Plymouth Dirt Track Racing 360 Sprint Car champion Justin Miller, who started sixth.

With Arenz holding a half-straightaway advantage over Davis, the fifth and final caution period came on lap 23 when 2005 MSA champion Lance Fassbender of Burnett clipped an infield tire and spun in turn one.

The caution set up a single-file green-white-checkered flag finish. Arenz got a big jump on the restart to thwart a potential Davis slide job attempt and essentially secure the victory. Arenz then hit his marks perfectly over the final two laps to secure his sixth A-main victory of the 2019 season and seventh overall MSA A-main win.

“I knew I had to make something happen on that restart to try and get the lead,” Arenz said in victory lane. “Kurt is fast and I didn’t know how many chances I would have. I just went for it. This has been an amazing season so far.”

Davis had to settle for second, Justin Miller finished third, 2014 MSA Masters Series champ Paul Pokorski of West Bend charged up from the 15th starting spot to place fourth and Tim Haddy of Waupun took home fifth after starting ninth.

MSA 10-lap heat race victories went to Jack Vanderboom of Dousman, Al Schlafer of Sussex and Tim Haddy. A total of 23 MSA cars were on hand for the event.

The next Midwest Sprint Car Association event will take place Saturday, Aug. 17 at The Plymouth Dirt Track and the Sheboygan County Fairgrounds in Plymouth, Wis. The next travelling MSA event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24 at Beaver Dam Raceway.

Midwest Sprint Car Association

Angell Park Speedway

Sun Prairie, Wisconsin

August 11, 2019

HEAT 1

1, Jack Vanderboom 2, Josh Teunissen 3, Bill Taylor 4, Kurt Davis 5, Shane Wenninger 6, Paul Pokorski 7, Doug Wondra 8, Blake Wondra (DNS).

HEAT 2

1, Al Schlafer 2, Tyler Davis 3, Adam Miller 4, Danny Schlafer 5, Tony Wondra 6, Sean Rayhall 7, Nick Daywalt 8, Brandon Berth.

HEAT 3

1, Tim Haddy 2, Justin Miller 3, Travis Arenz 4, Will Gerrits 5, Lance Fassbender 6, Tyler Brabant 7, Justin Erickson.

A MAIN

1, Travis Arenz 2, Kurt Davis 3, Justin Miller 4, Paul Pokorski 5, Tim Haddy 6, Will Gerrits 7, Shane Wenninger 8, Bill Taylor 9, Jack Vanderboom 10, Brandon Berth 11, Tyler Davis 12, Tyler Brabant 13, Josh Teunissen 14, Doug Wondra 15, Al Schlafer 16, Sean Rayhall 17, Lance Fassbender 18, Danny Schlafer 19, Tony Wondra 20, Adam Miller 21, Nick Daywalt 22, Justin Erickson.