Badger Sycamore/Angell Park Doubleheader this weekend

By Bryan Gapinski

Sun Prairie, WI August 14—A weekend doubleheader awaits The Zimbrick Chevrolet of Sun Prairie Badger Midget Racing Series, at Sycamore (Ill.) Speedway on Saturday Night August 17 before returning to Angell Park Speedway for one of the most popular nights at the track, the following evening Sunday August 18.

Saturday’s event at Sycamore “The Back to School Bash” will also feature Super Late Models, Street Stocks, and Pure Stocks. General admission gates open at: 6 pm, qualifying begins at 6:30 pm with races to follow. Adult ticket price is $12, with all children admitted free, with a chance to win school backpacks loaded with school supplies. Series points leader Jack Routson will be trying for his third straight feature victory at the track.

The tradition of racing during Sun Prairie’s Cornfest dates back to 1953 and continues Sunday Night. Badger joins the The IRA Bumper to Bumper Outlaws Sprint Cars Series, and The Wisconsin Dirt racing Legends Series highlighting “The Miller Lite Cornfest Racing Classic”. Grandstand gates at 4:30 pm. Hot laps are at 5:30 pm with racing to follow.

A victory by Scott Hatton would add to his “remarkable career”. Hatton and Dan Boorse each have four career “Cornfest” feature victories. A victory would move Hatton atop the category, with five wins. A feature victory would also move Hatton into sole possession of fourth place on the tracks all-time feature win list. Hatton is currently tied with Kevin Doty at 37-wins. Boorse leads all drivers with 66-feature wins.

Badger Midget Series Points: 1. Jack Routson 1146; 2. Chase McDermand 1039; 3. Zach Boden 954; 4. Ryan Probst 891; 5. Kevin Olson 862; 6. Scott Hatton 855; 7. Mike Stroik 665; 8. Jeff Zelinski 652; 9 (tie). Jordan Mattson & Matt Rechek 601.

MILLER CORNFEST RACING CLASSIC WINNERS

1953: Keith Thomas1954-74, 76-78: No races 1975: Eddie Loomis

1979: Stan Fox 1980: Stan Fox 1981: Joe Corrigan

1982: Paul Clark 1983: rained out 1984: Dean Erfurth

1985: Dan Boorse 1986: Dan Boorse 1987: Kevin Koch

1988: Kevin Doty 1989: rain after B-Main 1990: Marty Davis

1991: Hans Lein 1992: Page Jones 1993: Dan Boorse

1994: Dean Billings 1995: Dan Boorse 1996: rained out

1997: rained out 1998: Ricky Treadway 1999: rained out

2000: Scott Hatton 2001: Tracy Hines 2002: Aaron Fike

2003: Scott Hatton 2004: Davey Ray 2005: Scott Hatton

2006: Adam Clarke 2007: Rained out 2008: Davey Ray

2009: Jerry Coons Jr. 2010: No race 2011:Bryan Clauson

2012: Brad Kuhn 2013: Bryan Clauson 2014: C. Bell

2015: David Budres 2016: Jeff Zelinski 2017: Scott Hatton

2018: Zach Daum