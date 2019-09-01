Kyle McCutcheon Takes ASCS Southwest Checkers At Vado Speedway Park

Bryan Hulbert

VADO, N.M. (August 31, 2019) The first of two nights in the books at Vado Speedway Park with the ASCS Southwest Region, it was Alamogordo’s Kyle McCutcheon who broke into Victory Lane for the first time with the regional tour.

Becoming the 55th different driver to top the ASCS Southwest Region, McCutcheon did so from the ninth starting spot with a high side hustle to the front of the field that was met by Lorne Wofford who traded blows with Kyle through most of the race before ending up second at the drop of the checkered flag.

Rick Ziehl moved up three spots to finish third with Royal Jones and Colton Hardy making up the top five. Eric Wilkins crossed sixth with Chris Bonneau in tow. Moving up from 13th, Nick Parker finished eighth with Tanner Johnson slipping from the pole to ninth. Jesse Baker made up eight positions to complete the top ten.

The action continues Sunday, September 1 at Vado Speedway Park. Gates open at 5:00 P.M. with racing getting underway at 7:45 P.M. (MT). Admission is $15 for adults each night with youth 6-11 admitted for $5. Kids five and under get in free. Pit Passes each night are $35.

Vado Speedway Park is located at 15900 Stern Dr. in Vado, N.M. Take I-10 to Exit 155, the track is on the west side of the Interstate. More information on Vado Speedway Park can be found online at http://www.vadospeedwaypark.com as well as on Facebook and by phone at (575) 524-7913.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the nine Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2019, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS Southwest Region

Vado Speedway Park (Vado, N.M.)

Saturday, August 31, 2019

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 12-Jason Tanner, [2]; 2. 41-Billy Chester III, [3]; 3. 15-Chris Bonneau, [5]; 4. 9-Robert Herrera, [7]; 5. 22L-Justin Lasiter, [1]; 6. 6-Bud Rowe, [6]; 7. (DNF) 19-Wes Wofford, [4]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 131-Royal Jones, [1]; 2. 74-Colton Hardy, [5]; 3. 115-Nick Parker, [2]; 4. 7-J.T. Imperial, [3]; 5. 1-Dylan Harris, [6]; 6. 15H-Ricky Holden, [4]; 7. 7D-Landon Denton, [7]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 18-Lorne Wofford, [3]; 2. 116-Vance Wofford, [1]; 3. 20Z-Rick Ziehl, [5]; 4. 22-Jesse Baker, [2]; 5. 21TX-Brandon Schure, [6]; 6. 99-Caleb Saiz, [7]; 7. M-Richard Wilbee, [4]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 8-Eric Wilkins, [1]; 2. 77-C.J. Hulsey, [2]; 3. 5-Kyle McCutcheon, [5]; 4. 148-Don Grable, [4]; 5. X-Jerry Gonzalez, [7]; 6. 2-Alex Pettas, [3]; 7. 56-Mike Wells, [6]

B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 1-Dylan Harris, [1]; 2. 22-Jesse Baker, [2]; 3. 21TX-Brandon Schure, [3]; 4. 99-Caleb Saiz, [4]; 5. 2-Alex Pettas, [8]; 6. 22L-Justin Lasiter, [5]; 7. 15H-Ricky Holden, [7]; 8. 7D-Landon Denton, [11]; 9. M-Richard Wilbee, [10]; 10. 6-Bud Rowe, [6]; 11. (DNF) 56-Mike Wells, [9]; (DNS) 19-Wes Wofford,

A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 5-Kyle McCutcheon, [9]; 2. 18-Lorne Wofford, [4]; 3. 20Z-Rick Ziehl, [6]; 4. 131-Royal Jones, [2]; 5. 74-Colton Hardy, [3]; 6. 8-Eric Wilkins, [7]; 7. 15-Chris Bonneau, [8]; 8. 115-Nick Parker, [13]; 9. 12-Jason Tanner, [1]; 10. 22-Jesse Baker, [18]; 11. 41-Billy Chester III, [5]; 12. 9-Robert Herrera, [10]; 13. 77-C.J. Hulsey, [11]; 14. 116-Vance Wofford, [12]; 15. X-Jerry Gonzalez, [14]; 16. 2-Alex Pettas, [21]; 17. 99-Caleb Saiz, [20]; 18. 21TX-Brandon Schure, [19]; 19. 7-J.T. Imperial, [16]; 20. (DNF) 22L-Justin Lasiter, [22]; 21. (DNF) 1-Dylan Harris, [17]; 22. (DNF) 148-Don Grable, [15]