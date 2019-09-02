Bilbee Wins at Lawrenceburg

Lawrenceburg Speedway
Lawrenceburg, IN
Saturday August 31, 2019
Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 17 – Nick Bilbee (1)
2. 44X – Dickie Gaines (5)
3. 5J – Joss Moffatt (7)
4. 20 – Tyler Kendall (3)
5. 34C – Sterling Cling (12)
6. 32 – Garrett Abrams (8)
7. 34 – Parker Frederickson (18)
8. 44 – Michael Fischesser (2)
9. 7M – Tony McVey (4)
10. 77 – Justin Lewis (16)
11. 4 – Tayte Williamson (11)
12. 26 – Pat Giddens (10)
13. 20T – Steve Thomas (14)
14. 43W – Callie Wolsiffer (13)
15. 43R – Michael Roehling (15)
16. 76 – JJ Hughes (6)
17. 11 – David Applegate (17)
DNS: 23SS – Landon Simon
DNS: 9X – Cooper Clouse