$20,000-TO-WIN JIM NACE MEMORIAL/37th ANNUAL NATIONAL OPEN FOR 410 SPRINT CARS THIS SATURDAY

By Steve Inch

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — The $20,000-to-win Jim Nace Memorial/37th Annual National Open for 410 sprint cars presented by Red Robin and Icon Legacy Modular Homes will be held at 7 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 14, at Selinsgrove Speedway.

This year’s $20,000 winner’s share is the biggest for a non-sanctioned sprint car race in Pennsylvania in 2019! The race will pay $6,000 to finish second and $600 to start the A-main out of the $50,000 purse!

The PASS/IMCA 305 sprint cars will round out the open wheel doubleheader in a 20-lap feature.

Grandstand and pit gates will open at 4 p.m. Qualifying is slated to begin at 7 p.m. The rain date, if needed, will be 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15.

Time trials, heat races, and a B-main will be the qualifying format. The Fast Tees Fast Time Award will pay $300.

Race fans will have the opportunity to meet defending National Open winner Ryan Smith of Kunkletown and AJ Flick of Apollo at the Red Robin restaurant in Selinsgrove Saturday 11:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m.

Five lucky fans will also have a chance to win $50 cash off of their rain checks Saturday evening courtesy of Fast Tees to honor Nace’s five sprint car championships at Selinsgrove in 1987-89 and 1994-95.

For the 10th straight year, the 410 National Open will honor the life and racing career of Nace, who died in November 2009 following a seven-year battle with cancer.

In last year’s race, Smith out-dueled third-generation racer Freddie Rahmer of Salfordville for his first victory in one of central Pennsylvania’s most prestigious sprint car races.

Hall of Famer Fred Rahmer of Salfordville is the track’s only five-time winner of the Open with victories in 1995, 1996, 1997, 1999, and 2000.

For a complete schedule, the latest news, results, and race status, visit selinsgrovespeedway.com or follow the speedway on Twitter and Facebook. The speedway office can be reached at 570.374.2266.

SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY RACE INFORMATION FOR SEPTEMBER 14, 2019:

Purse for 2019 Jim Nace Memorial/37th Annual National Open for 410 Sprint Cars: 1) $20,000 2) $6,000 3) $3,500 4) $2,500 5) $2,000 6) $1,700 7) $1,400 8) $1,300 9) $1,200 10) $1,100 11) $1,000 12) $800 13) $750 14) $700 15) $650 16-24) $600

Gates Open: 4PM

Race Time: 7PM

Rain Date: Sunday, Sept. 16, 6PM

Also Racing: PASS/IMCA 305 Sprint Cars

Admission for Saturday, Sept. 14: Adults $30; Students (12-17) $15; Kids 11 & Under FREE: Pit Passes $40