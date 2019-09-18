Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales Returns to Rumble in Fort Wayne

From Rumble in the Expo P.R.

ROSSBURG, Ohio (September 18, 2019) – For the third consecutive year, Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales has joined forces with the Rumble in Fort Wayne to become the presenting sponsor of the December 27 and 28 indoor racing event.

“Being involved with the Rumble has been a very good thing for us”, stated Jason Dietsch, owner of the Edgerton, OH company that bears his name. “It allows us to reach out to a broad spectrum of racers among many platforms of racing. We have met many new racers through the Rumble, who have since returned as customers.”

Conveniently located just 45 miles from Fort Wayne, Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales has grown to become the largest open and enclosed trailer dealer in Northwest Ohio. Over 350 trailers are in stock and on display,

representing multiple manufacturers and designs for the racers to explore and choose from.

To be held inside of the massive Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Expo Center, this will mark the 22nd annual running of the Rumble in Fort Wayne presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales. Featuring Midgets, winged and non-winged 600cc Midgets, Go-Karts and Quarter Midgets, each day (Dec. 27 and 28) will feature complete racing programs on the specially built 1/7 mile concrete oval.

— 30 —