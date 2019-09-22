Austin McCarl, Dusty Ballenger, and Chris Dodd Win at Jackson

From Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (September 21, 2019) – Saturday night played out like most of the season did at Jackson Motorplex with new faces invading Victory Lane.

Austin McCarl, Dusty Ballenger and Chris Dodd were first-time winners at the track during First Responders Night presented by EXIT Realty-Great Plains, which wrapped up the Casey’s General Stores Open Wheel Nationals presented by Sea Foam as well as the season at the 4/10-mile oval.

The three drivers were a part of 35 different winners during 44 A Mains this year.

McCarl outlasted his father, Terry McCarl, to capture the Bumper to Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprint Series and Outlaw Sprints Fueled by Casey’s General Stores 410 winged sprint cars main event. Austin McCarl led all 25 laps, but had to overcome two restarts in the final 10 laps as well as traffic in the closing circuits.

“Early I was kinda running the top and got the hint to move down in (turns) one and two,” he said during a Victory Lane interview. “I had to change my line up. That’s dirt racing. It’s always changing.”

Terry McCarl finished 1.290 seconds behind his son to mark his second straight night with a runner-up result.

“The track has been amazingly fun the last couple of nights,” he said. “It made it really fun, interesting. I think the fans seen a great show last night and another one tonight.”

Mark Dobmeier hustled from seventh to third, picking up a pair of positions in the final laps to score his second straight podium at the track.

“We had a great car,” he said. “They gave us a great track both nights. Tonight was especially tricky. It changed around a lot. It was a great race track, a lot of fun.”

Bill Balog, who won Friday’s show, finished fourth with Justin Henderson earning a fifth-place result.

Lynton Jeffrey set quick time during qualifying before Austin McCarl, Travis Whitney and Dobmeier won heat races.

Ballenger charged from sixth and executed a late-race pass to secure the victory in the Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids division. Tyler Drueke placed second with Jesse Lindberg third, Kade Higday fourth and Mike Moore fifth.

Lindberg, Christopher Thram, Ballenger and Drueke each claimed a heat race. Jared Jansen was the B Main winner.

Dodd hustled from fifth to reach the checkered flag before ninth-starting Zach Raidart to capture the Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Series A Main by .250 of a second. Jake Kouba finished third with Allen Hafford fourth and Bryan Roach fifth.

Ryan Zielski, Kouba and Roach were the heat race winners. Shawn Swim picked up the B Main triumph.

Casey’s General Stores Open Wheel Nationals presented by Sea Foam

Jackson Motorplex

Jackson, MN

Saturday September 21, 2019

Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association

Osborn and Son Trucking Qualifying

1. 83-Lynton Jeffrey, 12.813 (1)

2. 4-Terry McCarl, 12.833 (20)

3. 7H-Justin Henderson, 12.901 (23)

4. 73-Jake Blackhurst, 12.995 (2)

5. 73AF-Joey Moughan, 13.044 (19)

6. 23W-Scott Winters, 13.045 (27)

7. 17A-Austin McCarl, 13.077 (24)

8. 17B-Bill Balog, 13.098 (11)

9. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 13.148 (12)

10. 44-Chris Martin, 13.153 (7)

11. 16-Travis Whitney, 13.171 (21)

12. 7-Eric Lutz, 13.186 (15)

13. 23-Russel Borland, 13.194 (8)

14. 35-Skylar Prochaska, 13.197 (16)

15. 35L-Cody Ledger, 13.215 (5)

16. 5J-Jeremy Schultz, 13.225 (18)

17. 55-Brooke Tatnell, 13.242 (25)

18. 64-Scotty Thiel, 13.247 (10)

19. 2W-Scott Neitzel, 13.277 (26)

20. 33-James Broty, 13.316 (14)

21. 14-Jody Rosenboom, 13.434 (22)

22. 2K-Kevin Ingle, 13.590 (17)

23. 05-Colin Smith, 13.666 (13)

24. 29-Hunter Custer, 13.703 (3)

25. 14AJ-Wayne Modjeski, 13.731 (4)

26. 70-Chris Klemko, 14.606 (6)

27. 3-Tony Kaus, 15.214 (9)

Weld Wheels Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 17A-Austin McCarl (2)

2. 44-Chris Martin (1)

3. 83-Lynton Jeffrey (4)

4. 23-Russel Borland (5)

5. 5J-Jeremy Schultz (6)

6. 2W-Scott Neitzel (7)

7. 2K-Kevin Ingle (8)

8. 73-Jake Blackhurst (3)

9. 14AJ-Wayne Modjeski (9)

All Star Performance Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 16-Travis Whitney (1)

2. 4-Terry McCarl (4)

3. 55-Brooke Tatnell (6)

4. 73AF-Joey Moughan (3)

5. 17B-Bill Balog (2)

6. 05-Colin Smith (8)

7. 35-Skylar Prochaska (5)

8. 70-Chris Klemko (9)

9. 33-James Broty (7)

EMI / AutoMeter Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 13-Mark Dobmeier (2)

2. 7H-Justin Henderson (4)

3. 23W-Scott Winters (3)

4. 64-Scotty Thiel (6)

5. 7-Eric Lutz (1)

6. 35L-Cody Ledger (5)

7. 14-Jody Rosenboom (7)

8. 29-Hunter Custer (8)

9. 3-Tony Kaus (9)

Caseys General Stores A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 17A-Austin McCarl (2)

2. 4-Terry McCarl (4)

3. 13-Mark Dobmeier (7)

4. 17B-Bill Balog (5)

5. 7H-Justin Henderson (8)

6. 55-Brooke Tatnell (11)

7. 23W-Scott Winters (10)

8. 5J-Jeremy Schultz (15)

9. 73AF-Joey Moughan (3)

10. 23-Russel Borland (12)

11. 44-Chris Martin (1)

12. 35L-Cody Ledger (16)

13. 16-Travis Whitney (6)

14. 2W-Scott Neitzel (17)

15. 35-Skylar Prochaska (19)

16. 73-Jake Blackhurst (22)

17. 64-Scotty Thiel (13)

18. 2K-Kevin Ingle (21)

19. 14AJ-Wayne Modjeski (25)

20. 7-Eric Lutz (14)

21. 14-Jody Rosenboom (20)

22. 29-Hunter Custer (23)

23. 05-Colin Smith (18)

24. 70-Chris Klemko (24)

25. 3-Tony Kaus (26)

26. 83-Lynton Jeffrey (9)

Heartland Steel Racesaver Sprint Cars Presented By Wyffels Hybrids

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 7L-Jesse Lindberg (1)

2. 56-Bill Johnson (2)

3. 5J-Javen Ostermann (4)

4. 05-Colin Smith (7)

5. 7JL-Jared Jansen (5)

6. 9ER7-John Otte (8)

7. 8-Micah Slendy (6)

8. 51A-Elliot Amdahl (3)

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 24-Christopher Thram (1)

2. 24X-Kade Higday (2)

3. 22-Kaleb Johnson (3)

4. 22C-Chad Koch (6)

5. 7-Johnny Sullivan (7)

6. 32-Trefer Waller (5)

7. 35-Mike Stegenga (8)

8. 12L-John Lambertz (4)

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (3)

2. 1S-Ryan Voss (1)

3. 4SS-Jody Rosenboom (4)

4. 23-Brandon Bosma (6)

5. 1B-Brandon Horton (5)

6. 05X-Brandon Allen (8)

7. 43-Jake Greenwood (2)

8. 4S-Michael Stien (7)

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 12-Tyler Drueke (1)

2. 7X-Shane Fick (4)

3. 69-Mike Moore (7)

4. 5-Stu Snyder (5)

5. 27-Rick Schroeder (6)

6. 93-Josh Most (8)

7. 33S-Jeremy Schultz (2)

8. 83-Justin Smith (3).

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 7JL-Jared Jansen (2)

2. 32-Trefer Waller (4)

3. 1B-Brandon Horton (3)

4. 4S-Michael Stien (9)

5. 51A-Elliot Amdahl (11)

6. 12L-John Lambertz (10)

7. 35-Mike Stegenga (5)

8. 8-Micah Slendy (6)

9. 93-Josh Most (1)

10. 83-Justin Smith (12)

11. 33S-Jeremy Schultz (8)

12. 43-Jake Greenwood (7)

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (6)

2. 12-Tyler Drueke (1)

3. 7L-Jesse Lindberg (2)

4. 24X-Kade Higday (9)

5. 69-Mike Moore (4)

6. 22-Kaleb Johnson (15)

7. 5-Stu Snyder (16)

8. 7X-Shane Fick (3)

9. 1S-Ryan Voss (10)

10. 4SS-Jody Rosenboom (12)

11. 05-Colin Smith (7)

12. 27-Rick Schroeder (18)

13. 5J-Javen Ostermann (11)

14. 32-Trefer Waller (22)

15. 7JL-Jared Jansen (21)

16. 1B-Brandon Horton (23)

17. 22C-Chad Koch (13)

18. 7-Johnny Sullivan (17)

19. 9ER7-John Otte (19)

20. 24-Christopher Thram (5)

21. 05X-Brandon Allen (20)

22. 23-Brandon Bosma (14)

23. 4S-Michael Stien (24)

24. 56-Bill Johnson (8).

Auto Meter Wisconsin Wingless Sprint Series

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 21Z-Ryan Zielski (4)

2. 01-Chris Dodd (2)

3. 12P-Johnny Parsons III (1)

4. 9-Greg Olsen (3)

5. 70-Chris Klemko (7)

6. 6B-Vince Bartolotta (6)

7. 29OG-Tom Eller (8)

8. 61-Zach Hansen (5)

9. 1-Tommy Colburn (9)

10. 38V-Travis Tennyson (10)

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 6-Jake Kouba (2)

2. 23Z-Zach Raidart (4)

3. 38-Allen Hafford (1)

4. 91-Jimmy Kouba (3)

5. 40-Tim Cox (9)

6. 37-Sye Anderson (8)

7. 50-Rusty Egan (5)

8. 77J-James Walldan (7)

9. 22-Greg Alt (6)

10. 39-William Huck (10)

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 99-Bryan Roach (2)

2. 19K-Derek Crane (4)

3. 4-Jordan Paulsen (6)

4. 51-Charles Spoonmore (7)

5. 52-Craig Lager (1)

6. 00-Paul Shaffer (10)

7. 12-Shawn Swim (3)

8. 41-Dennis Spitz (8)

9. 94-Jim Wehrman (9)

10. 20-Natalie Klemko (5)

B-Main (8 Laps)

1. 12-Shawn Swim (1)

2. 50-Rusty Egan (3)

3. 41-Dennis Spitz (6)

4. 1-Tommy Colburn (8)

5. 29OG-Tom Eller (4)

6. 20-Natalie Klemko (10)

7. 77J-James Walldan (5)

8. 94-Jim Wehrman (9)

9. 39-William Huck (12)

10. 22-Greg Alt (7)

11. 61-Zach Hansen (2)

12. 38V-Travis Tennyson (11)

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 01-Chris Dodd (5)

2. 23Z-Zach Raidart (9)

3. 6-Jake Kouba (4)

4. 38-Allen Hafford (1)

5. 99-Bryan Roach (3)

6. 9-Greg Olsen (7)

7. 12P-Johnny Parsons III (2)

8. 40-Tim Cox (15)

9. 91-Jimmy Kouba (6)

10. 21Z-Ryan Zielski (10)

11. 19K-Derek Crane (8)

12. 4-Jordan Paulsen (11)

13. 50-Rusty Egan (20)

14. 12-Shawn Swim (19)

15. 70-Chris Klemko (14)

16. 51-Charles Spoonmore (12)

17. 6B-Vince Bartolotta (16)

18. 52-Craig Lager (13)

19. 41-Dennis Spitz (21)

20. 20-Natalie Klemko (24)

21. 29OG-Tom Eller (23)

22. 37-Sye Anderson (17)

23. 00-Paul Shaffer (18)

24. 1-Tommy Colburn (22)