Trenca Scores Outlaw Fall Nationals Win at Outlaw Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

DUNDEE, N.Y. (Sept. 24, 2019) – Joe Trenca hustled for nearly seven years to earn his first career winged sprint car victory. He achieved that goal last month and seven races later returned to Victory Lane.

The Mucci Motorsports driver captured the Patriot Sprint Tour’s Outlaw Fall Nationals at Outlaw Speedway last weekend, winning the dash on Friday and the main event on Saturday.

“The first one will always be the best, but this one is pretty cool,” he said. “It’s the best paying race we have around besides the Canadian Nationals and Outlaw is my favorite track.”

Trenca qualified fourth quickest to kick off the action on Friday. That lined him up on the inside of the second row for the 15-lap dash, which determined Saturday’s main event lineup.

“I wanted to time trial fifth to put us on the outside pole, but it worked out,” he said. “We fell to fifth on a bad start. I put the left side of the car in some mud and spun the tires. We were able to pass a couple of guys back and got the lead on Lap 7. We checked out and I think we won by two seconds.”

Saturday didn’t start well for Trenca.

“I ran two hot lap sessions before the A Main,” he said. “We were no good. I kept yanking the wing back and trying every lane to get comfortable. The track was a lot slicker and slower. I knew what we had to do and where we needed to be. Luckily we adjusted properly and were able to control the whole race.”

Trenca led the distance of the 30-lap feature to garner the victory.

“Lapped traffic was pretty bad,” he said. “I ran the bottom pretty much the whole race until we got to lapped cars. I heard guys on the outside of me, but I never saw a nose.”

Trenca takes momentum into a Patriot Sprint Tour event this Friday at Fonda Speedway in Fonda, N.Y. He will begin the night by starting fourth in a make-up feature before a full race program begins.

“Fonda has been good and bad to us,” he said. “I feel good about starting fourth, especially when it’s early in the night. When it gets slow and slick later in the night it’s been tough, but we’ve also improved our program for when the tracks are slick.”

QUICK RESULTS –

Sept. 20 – Outlaw Speedway in Dundee, N.Y. – Qualifying: 4; Dash: 1 (3).

Sept. 21 – Outlaw Speedway in Dundee, N.Y. – Feature: 1 (1).

SEASON STATS –

26 races, 2 wins, 9 top fives, 14 top 10s, 19 top 15s, 25 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday at Fonda Speedway in Fonda, N.Y., with the Patriot Sprint Tour

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.JoeTrencaRacing.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/JoeTrencaRacing

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JoeTrencaRacing

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – FK Rod Ends

From the wilds of Baja, Mexico, to the “Good Ole Boys” of NASCAR, from mowers to fitness equipment, FK Rod Ends is there with an evolving program designed to supply rod end products to users everywhere. For more information, visit http://www.FKRodEnds.com.

“We’re really excited to work with FK Rod Ends again this year,” Trenca said. “They have an outstanding track record and we look forward to reaching Victory Lane with them.”

Trenca would like to thank Mucci Motorsports, Mid Country Machinery, National Parts Peddler, Stars and Stripes Tool Inc., Fast Axle, Schoenfeld Headers, Seals-It, Don Ott Racing Engines, Weld Wheels, Wilwood Brakes, Total Seal Piston Rings, Pulse Racing Innovations, Curtis Berleue Photography, Shute’s Water Systems, Shell Shock Helmets, MyRacePass and Inside Line Promotions for their continued support.

PARTNERSHIP OPPORTUNITIES –

Trenca is seeking additional marketing partners to get more experience by traveling and taking advantage of opportunities in the 410ci sprint car ranks. To learn more about options to team up with Mucci Motorsports, call Joe at 315-481-6080.