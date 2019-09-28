Pieniazek and Poirier Win at Fulton

FULTON, N.Y. (September 27, 2019) — Josh Pieniazek and Jordan Poirier were victorious on Friday night with the Patriot Sprint Tour at Fulton Speedway. Pieniazek won the regularly scheduled main event while Poirier won the makeup feature from May 25th.
During racing action 2019 Patriot Sprint Tour champion Davie Franek was involved in an accident and was transported to a local hospital. Patriot Sprint Tour officials released that Franek was awake and responsive, but was kept overnight for precautionary purposes.
Patriot Sprint Tour
Fulton Speedway
Fulton, NY
Friday September 27, 2019
Heat Race #1:
1. 10-Paulie Colagiovanni
2. 99-Mike Kiser
3. 90-Matt Tanner
4. 9-Josh Pieniazek
5. 1q-Thomas Radivoy
6. 32-Kyle Smith
7. 41j-Josh Flint
8. 3p-Link Pettit
Heat Race #2:
1. 98-Joe Trenca
2. 22-Jonathan Preston
3. 28-Jordan Poirer
4. 3a-Jeff Trombley
5. 121-Steve Glover
6. 29-Dalton Herrick
DNS. 00v-Bobby Varin
Heat Race #3:
1. 79-Jordan Thomas
2. 28f-Davie Franek
3. 67-Pete Richardson
4. 88-Floyd Billington
5. 16L-Roger Levesque
DNS. 1hd-Cory Sparks
DNS. 0-Danny Varin
Dash:
1. 28-Jordan Poirer
2. 67-Pete Richardson
3. 3a-Jeff Trombley
4. 1q-Thomas Radivoy
5. 88-Floyd Billington
6. 16L-Roger Levesque
Feature:
1. 9-Josh Pieniazek
2. 79-Jordan Thomas
3. 28-Jordan Poirer
4. 98-Joe Trenca
5. 10-Paulie Colagiovanni
6. 3a-Jeff Trombley
7. 29-Dalton Herrick
8. 121-Steve Glover
9. 1q-Thomas Radivoy
10. 16L-Roger Levesque
11. 22-Jonathan Preston
12. 99-Mike Kiser
13. 28f-Davie Franek
14. 88-Floyd Billington
15. 90-Matt Tanner
16. 67-Pete Richardson
17. 3p-Link Pettit
DNS. 32-Kyle Smith
DNS. 41j-Josh Flint
DNS. 1hd-Cory Sparks
DNS. 00v-Bobby Varin
DNS. 0-Danny Varin
Makeup Feature from 5/25/2019:
1. 28-Jordan Poirer
2. 9-Josh Pieniazek
3. 79-Jordan Thomas
4. 3a-Jeff Trombley
5. 98-Joe Trenca
6. 28f-Davie Franek
7. 1hd-Cory Sparks
8. 29-Dalton Herrick
9. 67-Pete Richardson
10. 16L-Roger Levesque
11. 0-Danny Varin
12. 41j-Josh Flint
13. 00v-Bobby Varin
DNS. 7c-Dylan Swiernik
DNS. 9c-Kevin Carlson
DNS. 35-Jared Zimbardi
DNS. 83-Dustin Purdy