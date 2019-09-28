Pieniazek and Poirier Win at Fulton

FULTON, N.Y. (September 27, 2019) — Josh Pieniazek and Jordan Poirier were victorious on Friday night with the Patriot Sprint Tour at Fulton Speedway. Pieniazek won the regularly scheduled main event while Poirier won the makeup feature from May 25th.

During racing action 2019 Patriot Sprint Tour champion Davie Franek was involved in an accident and was transported to a local hospital. Patriot Sprint Tour officials released that Franek was awake and responsive, but was kept overnight for precautionary purposes.

Patriot Sprint Tour

Fulton Speedway

Fulton, NY

Friday September 27, 2019

Heat Race #1:

1. 10-Paulie Colagiovanni

2. 99-Mike Kiser

3. 90-Matt Tanner

4. 9-Josh Pieniazek

5. 1q-Thomas Radivoy

6. 32-Kyle Smith

7. 41j-Josh Flint

8. 3p-Link Pettit

Heat Race #2:

1. 98-Joe Trenca

2. 22-Jonathan Preston

3. 28-Jordan Poirer

4. 3a-Jeff Trombley

5. 121-Steve Glover

6. 29-Dalton Herrick

DNS. 00v-Bobby Varin

Heat Race #3:

1. 79-Jordan Thomas

2. 28f-Davie Franek

3. 67-Pete Richardson

4. 88-Floyd Billington

5. 16L-Roger Levesque

DNS. 1hd-Cory Sparks

DNS. 0-Danny Varin

Dash:

1. 28-Jordan Poirer

2. 67-Pete Richardson

3. 3a-Jeff Trombley

4. 1q-Thomas Radivoy

5. 88-Floyd Billington

6. 16L-Roger Levesque

Feature:

1. 9-Josh Pieniazek

2. 79-Jordan Thomas

3. 28-Jordan Poirer

4. 98-Joe Trenca

5. 10-Paulie Colagiovanni

6. 3a-Jeff Trombley

7. 29-Dalton Herrick

8. 121-Steve Glover

9. 1q-Thomas Radivoy

10. 16L-Roger Levesque

11. 22-Jonathan Preston

12. 99-Mike Kiser

13. 28f-Davie Franek

14. 88-Floyd Billington

15. 90-Matt Tanner

16. 67-Pete Richardson

17. 3p-Link Pettit

DNS. 32-Kyle Smith

DNS. 41j-Josh Flint

DNS. 1hd-Cory Sparks

DNS. 00v-Bobby Varin

DNS. 0-Danny Varin

Makeup Feature from 5/25/2019:

1. 28-Jordan Poirer

2. 9-Josh Pieniazek

3. 79-Jordan Thomas

4. 3a-Jeff Trombley

5. 98-Joe Trenca

6. 28f-Davie Franek

7. 1hd-Cory Sparks

8. 29-Dalton Herrick

9. 67-Pete Richardson

10. 16L-Roger Levesque

11. 0-Danny Varin

12. 41j-Josh Flint

13. 00v-Bobby Varin

DNS. 7c-Dylan Swiernik

DNS. 9c-Kevin Carlson

DNS. 35-Jared Zimbardi

DNS. 83-Dustin Purdy