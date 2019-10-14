ON SALE NOW! New Reserved Seats Added To Front Straightaway Grandstands For 2020 Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals

Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (October 14, 2019) New grandstands are coming to the Front Straightaway of the 34th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, happening January 13-18, 2020 atop the clay of the Tulsa Expo Raceway, located inside the River Spirit Expo Center in Tulsa, Okla.

With the new grandstands, new seats have been added overlooking turns one and two, and are now available to be purchased.

The additional seats are being sold in four, five, and six-day packages. Prices for the 2020 event are as follows:

4-Day (Wednesday-Saturday) $227;

5-Day (Tuesday-Saturday) $282;

6-Day (Monday-Saturday) $337

Prices shown don’t include Tax or Shipping. The Tax rate for Tulsa, Okla. is 8.517%. Shipping is $7 for orders up to 15 sets of tickets and $10 for orders of 16 ticket orders up.

Domestic orders will be sent via USPS Certified Mail. You can opt for Will Call instead. All International orders are kept in Will Call.

The Chili Bowl Nationals accepts Visa, MasterCard, Cash, Check, and Money Orders. Ticket orders are taken by phone at (918) 838-3777, by Fax at (918) 836-5517, or by mail to 1140 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112. We will not accept any order over Social Media or Email.

If you are unable to get reserved seat tickets, Pit Passes will be on sale at the event and never sell out. The Pit Pass double as a General Admission pass and allows fans access to the back straightaway on a first-come, first-served basis. Pit Passes are $45 per weekday and $60 on Saturday. Passes can be purchased for multiple consecutive days. Pit Passes are not sold in advance.

For continued updates on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, fans can follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with @CBNationals. All official press, updates, and results on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire can be found online at http://www.chilibowl.com.

Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Champions:

Year – Driver (Owner)

2019 – Christopher Bell (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2018 – Christopher Bell (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2017 – Christopher Bell (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2016 – Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2015 – Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2014 – Bryan Clauson (Joe Dooling/Rusty Kunz/Curb Records)

2013 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2012 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2011 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2010 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2009 – Sammy Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2008 – Damion Gardner (Jason Leffler)

2007 – Tony Stewart (Tony Stewart Motorsports)

2006 – Tim McCreadie (Steve Smith)

2005 – Tracy Hines (Wilke – Pak)

2004 – Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio)

2003 – Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse)

2002 – Tony Stewart (Keith Kunz)

2001 – Jay Drake (Keith Kunz)

2000 – Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio)

1999 – Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse)

1998 – Sammy Swindell (Pete Willoughby)

1997 – Billy Boat (John Lawson)

1996 – Sammy Swindell (Rusty Kunz / Jay McKinnie)

1995 – Donnie Beechler (Zarounian Motorsports)

1994 – Andy Hillenburg (Keith Kuntz / Rusty Kunz)

1993 – Dave Blaney (Ralph Potter)

1992 – Sammy Swindell (Dave Ellis)

1991 – Lealand McSpadden (Andy Bondio)

1990 – John Heydenreich (Tony Finley)

1989 – Sammy Swindell (Jack Runyon)

1988 – Scott Hatton (Jerry Hatton)

1987 – Rich Vogler (Bob Lowe)

VIROC Champions: Tanner Thorson (2019 and 2016), Chad Boat (2018), Kyle Larson (2017 and 2014), Sammy Swindell (2015, 2012, 2011, 2009), Kevin Swindell (2013), Brad Loyet (2010)

Trade Show: A long-standing tradition at the Chili Bowl, the Trade Show, which is open to the public each day (Monday through Saturday), is free of charge. All variety of racing products, apparel and more is available with well over 100 vendors. The Trade Show still has space available. Anyone looking to be a part of the Trade Show can contact the Chili Bowl office at 918-838-3777. The Trade Show covers approximately 20,000 square feet.

Lucas Oil Products is the title sponsor of the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals. More information about the products available from Lucas Oil can be found at http://www.lucasoil.com. General Tire is the presenting sponsor of the Chili Bowl. A complete inventory of tires offered by General Tire can be found at http://www.generaltire.com.

Vacuworx Global is the title sponsor of the VIROC which brings past Chili Bowl Champions as well as champions from around the world together for a single 20 lap race to see who is the best of the best. For more information about Vacuworx log onto www.vacuworx.com. For more information on past champions of the VIROC, log onto www.theviroc.com.

Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals – Est. 1987 – Tulsa, Okla.