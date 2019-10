From Kevin Bayer

The season finale comes this Saturday night October 19th at Tri-State Speedway.

Season ender, The Harvest Cup, will have 3 great divisions on tap, MSCS Sprints, USAC Midgets, and MMSA Winged Mini Sprints.

Final chance of 2019 to see some great MSCS racing on the high banks in Haubstadt, IN.

Warm ups 5:00, Racing 6:30 PM (CST) early start times!