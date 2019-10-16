RacinBoys All Access Subscribers Primed to See Tight Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour Points Battle at Devil’s Bowl

Inside Line Promotions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Oct. 16, 2019) – The penultimate event of the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour season ventures to Devil’s Bowl Speedway this weekend and RacinBoys will be right there to provide access to all of the action.

RacinBoys All Access subscribers have the opportunity to watch both nights of the doubleheader at the half-mile oval in Mesquite, Texas, from hot laps through the Victory Lane interviews on Friday and Saturday.

A RacinBoys All Access subscription is only $29.99 per month. The subscription offers live Pay-Per-View video from nearly every Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour race and it also provides access to all On-Demand video content as well as all live audio broadcasts. A month is considered a 30-day period beginning the first day of the subscription.

The two races this weekend will set the stage in what has been a thrilling battle throughout the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour championship standings. Sam Hafertepe Jr. currently owns a 14-point advantage over Blake Hahn after the duo swapped the lead during the most recent race.

Meanwhile Roger Crockett is only 13 points ahead of Matt Covington for third in the standings with Scott Bogucki 79 points behind Covington and John Carney II only 30 points behind Bogucki.

The battle for seventh is also close as Robbie Price holds a slim 17-point margin over Harli White with Jordon Mallett 56 points behind White.

Travis Rilat captured the lone Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour feature at Devil’s Bowl Speedway this season.

In addition to the RacinBoys All Access broadcast, RacinBoys will also produce a pre-race show from Kansas Speedway this Sunday on Sports Radio 810 WHB as well as the RacinBoys channels beginning at Noon (Central).

MCCARTHY AUTO GROUP –

McCarthy Auto Group includes nine dealerships throughout Kansas and Missouri with an extensive inventory of the newest models and most popular makes of vehicles, including Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Hyundai Toyota, Nissan and more. McCarthy Auto Group also offers superior auto service departments from oil changes to body repair. They are a one-stop shop for new and pre-owned automobiles, collision repair and much, much more. The professionals at McCarthy Auto Group also have a passion for connecting with the community and enhancing people’s lives. They encourage everyone to help them support the community in many of their charitable causes throughout the year. For more information, visit http://www.ShopMcCarthy.com.

LUCAS OIL –

Founded in 1989, Lucas Oil is a manufacturer and distributor of automotive and racing oil, additives and lubricants. Lucas Oil has long been directly involved in the American racing industry through multiple vehicle sponsorships and racing event promotions at all levels. Seeing a need for better lubricants in this industry, the Lucas people went to work again. The end result being a line of high performance engine oils and gear oils that are second-to-none in the racing industry. Lucas racing products have proven themselves on NASCAR, NHRA, IHRA, PPL and USHRA tracks across the country. For more information, visit http://www.LucasOil.com.

RACINBOYS –

RacinBoys, founded by Scott Traylor and Kirk Elliott in 2003, is an internet broadcasting company covering all forms of motor sports. RacinBoys produces weekly radio shows on Sports Radio 810 WHB, ESPN Kansas City and its website RacinBoys.com. RacinBoys also provides live video and audio coverage of series and racing events including the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour, Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout and Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Midget Nationals. For more information, go to http://www.RacinBoys.com or e-mail racinboys@racinboys.com .

INSIDE LINE PROMOTIONS –

Inside Line Promotions specializes in affordable public relations and media management for motor sports drivers, teams, sponsors, tracks, series, events, organizations and manufacturers. ILP Founder Shawn Miller leverages professional journalism with new media technologies and social networking to improve your exposure and the return on investment for your sponsors.

To meet the media relations needs of your program by joining Team ILP, contact Shawn at 541-510-3663 or Shawn@InsideLinePromotions.com . For more information on Inside Line Promotions, visit http://www.InsideLinePromotions.com.