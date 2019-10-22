American Sprint Car Series Confirm 2020 Dirt Cup and Brownfield Classic Dates

From Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (October 22, 2019) – Already looking into the 2020 season for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, two marque events are set with the series returning to Washington for the Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup at Skagit Speedway and Brownfield Classic at Grays Harbor Raceway.

“With the tremendous growth and success, we’ve seen at both tracks the last few years, I’m really excited for the 2020 tour to come out west,” stated Skagit Speedway owner, Steve Beitler.

Taking place June 25, 26, and 27 the Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup has been a part of the lineup with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network since 2015 with Jason Solwold topping the series’ inaugural visit.

Normally followed by the Fred Brownfield Classic, the events will swap in 2020 with the Grays Harbor Raceway crown jewel going to Friday, June 19 and Saturday, June 20 to get the date off the Independence Day Weekend.

“These are events that we look forward to all year. As soon as we’re done, we’re already counting down to coming back,” said ASCS National Director, Matt Ward. “Steve and his staff are among the best to work with anywhere we travel too, the fans are top-notch, and the competition is fantastic.”

More information on each event will be released as the dates come into view. Information on the tracks and their events can be found online at http://www.skagitspeedway.com and http://www.graysharborraceway.com.

