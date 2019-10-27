Andy Forsberg Wins “Spooktacular” at Marysville Raceway

Andy Forsberg won the annual “Spooktacular” main event for the 360 sprint cars on Saturday at Marysville Raceway. Forsberg moved up from his seventh starting spot to take the lead from Shane Hopkins on lap 14 and drove away for the victory. Hopkins held on for second while Cole Macedo moved up from eighth starting spot to take third. Blake Carrick and Sean Becker rounded out the top five.
Terry Schank Jr. won the wingless sprint car feature while Cameron Haney Jr. won the crate sprint car feature.
Halloween Spooktactular
Marysville Raceway
Marysville, CA
Saturday October 26, 2019
Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Qualifying:
1. 13-Rowdy McClenon, 12.173
2. 31C-Justyn Cox, 12.186
3. 92-Andy Forsberg, 12.308
4. 21-Shane Hopkins, 12.317
5. 5H-Michael Faccinto, 12.335
6. 6W-Billy Wallace, 12.349
7. 63-Sean Becker, 12.388
8. 21M-Michael Ing, 12.414
9. 93-Stephen Ingraham, 12.480
10. 20-Cole Mecedo, 12.575
11. 88-Brad Bumgarner, 12.584
12. 9-Peter Paulson, 12.593
13. 38B-Blake Carrick, 12.629
14. 8-Colby Wiesz, 12.690
15. 7H-Jake Haulot, 12.703
16. 4-Burt Foland Jr., 12.747
17. 1M-Geoff Ensign, 12.756
18. 49-Mike Monahan, 12.759
19. 15-Pat Harvey Jr., 12.799
20. 71L-Korey Lovell, 12.887
21. 5-Kenny Wanderstadt, 12.937
22. 0-Steel Powell, 13.131
23. 82J-Steve Jaquith, 13.187
24. 34-Kyle Woodcock, 13.195
25. 1-Nick Larsen, 13.413
26. 71JR-Alec Justeson, 13.705
27. 16-Jimmy Steward, 14.208
Heat Race #1:
1. 38B-Blake Carrick
2. 13-Rowdy McClenon
3. 93-Stephen Ingraham
4. 5H-Michael Faccinto
5. 5-Kenny Wanderstadt
6. 1-Nick Larsen
Heat Race #2:
1. 20-Cole Mecedo
2. 31C-Justyn Cox
3. 6W-Billy Wallace
4. 8-Colby Wiesz
5. 0-Steel Powell
6. 49-Mike Monahan
7. 71JR-Alec Justeson
Heat Race #3:
1. 88-Brad Bumgarner
2. 63-Sean Becker
3. 92-Andy Forsberg
4. 7H-Jake Haulot
5. 15-Pat Harvey Jr.
6. 16-Jimmy Steward
Heat Race #4:
1. 21M-Michael Ing
2. 71L-Korey Lovell
3. 46-Jeremy Wilson
4. 21-Shane Hopkins
5. 34-Kyle Woodcock
6. 4-Burt Foland Jr.
7. 9-Peter Paulson
B-Main:
1. 1M-Geoff Ensign
2. 4-Burt Foland Jr.
3. 49-Mike Monahan
4. 15-Pat Harvey Jr.
5. 71JR-Alec Justeson
6. 5-Kenny Wanderstadt
7. 0-Steel Powell
8. 16-Jimmy Steward
9. 34-Kyle Woodcock
10. 1-Nick Larsen
A-Main:
1. 92-Andy Forsberg
2. 21-Shane Hopkins
3. 20-Cole Mecedo
4. 38B-Blake Carrick
5. 63-Sean Becker
6. 7H-Jake Haulot
7. 8-Colby Wiesz
8. 21M-Michael Horsecock
9. 71L-Korey Lovell
10. 1M-Geoff Ensign
11. 6W-Billy Wallace
12. 4-Burt Foland Jr.
13. 46-Jeremy Wilson
14. 13-Rowdy McClenon
15. 71JR-Alec Justeson
16. 5-Kenny Wanderstadt
17. 49-Mike Monahan
18. 88-Brad Bumgarner
19. 15-Pat Harvey Jr.
20. 31C-Justyn Cox
21. 5H-Michael Faccinto
22. 93-Stephen Ingraham
Wingless Sprints
Heat Race #1:
1. 1-Terry Schank Jr.
2. 7EJ-Josh Young
3. 5-Kaimi Moniz-Costa
4. 26-Wyatt Brown
5. 34-Cort Marchuck
6. 2-Kevin Box
7. 85-Nathan Johnson
8. 22-Braidon Moniz
9. 87-James Thomson
Feature:
1. 1-Terry Schank Jr.
2. 7EJ-Josh Young
3. 85-Nathan Johnson
4. 22-Braidon Moniz
5. 26-Wyatt Brown
6. 2-Kevin Box
7. 5-Kaimi Moniz-Costa
8. 87-James Thomson
9. 34-Cort Marchuck
Crate Sprint Cars
Heat Race #1:
1. 10-Cody Smith
2. 95-Jaylon Deas
3. 32-Cameron Haney Jr.
4. 86-Chad Thompson
5. 97-Brandon Dozier
6. 72-Chad Stancil
Feature:
1. 32-Cameron Haney Jr.
2. 97-Brandon Dozier
3. 95-Jaylon Deas
4. 86-Chad Thompson
5. 10-Cody Smith