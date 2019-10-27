Leary Wins at Central Arizona Speedway

CASA GRANDE, AZ (October 26, 2019) — C.J. Leary escaped the wet and chilly weather in Indiana by venturing to Arizona and picked up the USAC Southwest Sprint Car Series victory at Central Arizona Speedway on Saturday. Leary took the lead from Brody Roa just past the halfway point in the 30-lap main event and pulled way for the victory. Charles Davis Jr. drove up from 11th starting spot to finish in the second position. Jake Swanson rounded out the podium.

USAC Southwest Sprint Car Series

Central Arizona Speedway

Casa Grande, AZ

Saturday October 26, 2019

Qualifying:

1. 34-Brody Roa, 15.721

2. 4az-Eric Wilkins, 15.835

3. 47-Charles Davis Jr., 15.895

4. 5-Tye Mihocko, 16.363

5. 11C-Michael Curtis, 16.072

6. 15-Chris Bonneau, 15.794

7. 51T-Eddie Tafoya, 16.330

8. 7-Stephan Sanchez, 17.496

9. 28m-Matt McCarty, 16.092

10. 12-Steve Sussex Jr., 15.465

11. 15M-Zack Madrid, 15.727

12. 98-Matt Lundy, 16.524

13. 51-RJ Johnson, 15.207

14. 19-Logan Seavey, 14.948

15. 19s-CJ Leary, 15.073

16. 34AZ-Jake Swanson, 15.678

17. 0G-Kyle Shipley, 16.825

18. 34x-Sterling Cling, 15.572

Heat Race #1:

1. 15M-Zack Madrid

2. 34-Brody Roa

3. 47-Charles Davis Jr.

4. 12-Steve Sussex Jr.

5. 19-Logan Seavey

6. 98-Matt Lundy

Heat Race #2:

1. 51T-Eddie Tafoya

2. 0G-Kyle Shipley

3. 19s-CJ Leary

4. 15-Chris Bonneau

5. 34x-Sterling Cling

6. 11C-Michael Curtis

Heat Race #3:

1. 5-Tye Mihocko

2. 34AZ-Jake Swanson

3. 51-RJ Johnson

4. 28m-Matt McCarty

5. 7-Stephan Sanchez

6. 4az-Eric Wilkins

Feature:

1. 19s-CJ Leary

2. 47-Charles Davis Jr.

3. 34AZ-Jake Swanson

4. 34-Brody Roa

5. 51-RJ Johnson

6. 19-Logan Seavey

7. 5-Tye Mihocko

8. 4az-Eric Wilkins

9. 15M-Zack Madrid

10. 12-Steve Sussex Jr.

11. 15-Chris Bonneau

12. 28m-Matt McCarty

13. 51T-Eddie Tafoya

14. 98-Matt Lundy

15. 34x-Sterling Cling

16. 7-Stephan Sanchez

17. 11C-Michael Curtis

18. 0G-Kyle Shipley