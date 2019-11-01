Terry McCarl Masters VANKOR Texas Sprint Car Nationals Opener

From Bryan Hulbert

FT. WORTH, Texas (October 31, 2019) – Halloween at Texas Motor Speedway delivered a few tricks, and all the treats for Terry McCarl, as the Altoona, Iowa driver wheeled TheSnowPlow.com/Destiny Motorsports No. 4 to his 14th career victory with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network on Night 1 of Tony Stewart presents the VANKOR Texas Sprint Car Nationals.

“Man, it feels good to win because this wasn’t an old man track. This place was cowboy-up tonight so I just want to let everyone know old T-Mac can still cowboy-it up,” said McCarl. “Doug just gave me a great car; I really have to thank him and everyone who helps us. Every name on this car means a lot.”

McCarl’s first career win at the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the multi-time Knoxville Raceway track champion is the 15th different SawBlade.com A-Feature winner on the season.

Taking the green from sixth, McCarl rode fourth until Lap 8 when the caution flew for Harli White, who made contact trying to avoid a lapped car while running second.

Set to go green from third, Terry would end up taking off in second as race leader, Danny Jennings, started dropping water out of his engine. Giving the lead to Dylan Westbrook, the Hills Racing No. 47x shoe couldn’t hold off the charge of McCarl with Terry edging into the lead Lap 9 by 0.017 seconds.

Pulling away from the field until the red lights flashed on as Channin Tankersley, who was running sixth, slammed the wall in the second turn after something came apart in the front suspension. Giving Westbrook a shot, the No. 47x could not keep pace, nor could anyone get a run with the field under caution again working Lap 23 for Seth Bergman.

Back to Lap 22 for the final drop of the green flag, Terry stretched his lead to 2.042 seconds before it was all said and done.

Getting a run on the final lap just as Dylan Westbrook suffered a mechanical issue, Sam Hafertepe, Jr. snagged second, and in doing so, secured his fourth consecutive championship with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network. Westbrook was able to hold onto third with Matt Juhl and Blake Hahn making up the top five.

Moving up from 11th, Colorado’s Jake Bubak was sixth with Scott Bogucki earning Hard Charger honors with a run from 20th to seventh in the SawBlade.com No. 28. Tony Bruce, Jr. followed in eight with Robbie Price making up nine positions to finish ninth. Matt Covington likewise gained nine positions from 19th to complete the top ten.

A field of 40 drivers was on hand for the first night of Tony Stewart presents the VANKOR Texas Sprint Car Nationals at the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track. Five SCE Gaskets Heat Races were won by Sammy Swindell, McKenna Haase, Matt Juhl, Seth Bergman, and Danny Jennings. Hoosier Tire Qualifiers were topped by Tony Bruce, Jr., Brandon Hanks, and Dylan Westbrook. The two BMRS B-Features was won by Sammy Swindell and Robbie Price.

The 2019 season with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network concludes Friday, November 1, 2019, with the second round of Tony Stewart presents the VANKOR Texas Sprint Car Nationals. Gates open at 6:00 P.M. with racing at 7:30 P.M. (CT). More information can be found online at http://www.texasmotorspeedway.com.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the nine Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2019, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Lucas Oil ASCS presented by MAVTV

Texas Motor Speedway

Ft. Worth, TX

VANKOR Texas Sprint Car Nationals – Night 1

Thursday, October 31, 2019

SCE Gaskets Heat Race #Races (Top 30 in Passing Points advance to Qualifiers)

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 44-Sammy Swindell, [2]

2. 4-Terry McCarl, [6]

3. 17W-Harli White, [8]

4. 10-Landon Britt, [4]

5. 52-Blake Hahn, [7]

6. 29-Ace McCarthy, [1]

7. 79-Kevin Ramey, [5]

8. 2X-Tucker Doughty, [3]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 55-McKenna Haase, [2]

2. J2-John Carney II, [4]

3. 47X-Dylan Westbrook, [3]

4. 17G-Channin Tankersley, [6]

5. 9-Chase Randall, [1]

6. 8M-T.J. Michael, [7]

7. 69-Larry Howery, [5]

8. 18J-R.J. Jacobs, [8]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 09-Matt Juhl, [4]

2. 20G-Jake Greider, [2]

3. 12H-Tony Bruce Jr, [3]

4. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, [8]

5. 28-Scott Bogucki, [5]

6. 77X-Alex Hill, [7]

7. 14-Jordon Mallett, [1]

8. 12W-Dale Wester, [6]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 23-Seth Bergman, [1]

2. 21P-Robbie Price, [3]

3. 74B-Jake Bubak, [4]

4. 14T-Tony Stewart, [5]

5. 51-Aaron Reutzel, [6]

6. 44M-Chris Martin, [8]

7. 24D-Danny Sams III, [7]

8. 33-Mike Merrell, [2]

Heat Race #5 (8 Laps)

1. 1J-Danny Jennings, [2]

2. 11-Roger Crockett, [4]

3. 84-Brandon Hanks, [3]

4. 45X-Johnny Herrera, [5]

5. 11X-Tyler Courtney, [6]

6. 22-Sean McClelland, [8]

7. 95-Matt Covington, [7]

8. 33C-Casey Carter, [1]

Hoosier Tire Qualifiers (Top 16 in combined Passing Points advance to the A-Feature)

Qualifier #1 (8 Laps)

1. 12H-Tony Bruce Jr, [1]

2. 74B-Jake Bubak, [2]

3. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, [3]

4. 51-Aaron Reutzel, [8]

5. 09-Matt Juhl, [6]

6. 45X-Johnny Herrera, [7]

7. J2-John Carney II, [4]

8. 44-Sammy Swindell, [5]

9. 22-Sean McClelland, [9]

10. 77X-Alex Hill, [10]

Qualifier #2 (8 Laps)

1. 84-Brandon Hanks, [1]

2. 17G-Channin Tankersley, [2]

3. 52-Blake Hahn, [7]

4. 11-Roger Crockett, [4]

5. 4-Terry McCarl, [6]

6. 11X-Tyler Courtney, [8]

7. 21P-Robbie Price, [3]

8. 28-Scott Bogucki, [9]

9. 9-Chase Randall, [10]

10. 55-McKenna Haase, [5]

Qualifier #3 (8 Laps)

1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook, [2]

2. 1J-Danny Jennings, [5]

3. 23-Seth Bergman, [4]

4. 17W-Harli White, [6]

5. 24D-Danny Sams III, [10]

6. 44M-Chris Martin, [8]

7. 10-Landon Britt, [7]

8. 14T-Tony Stewart, [1]

9. 8M-T.J. Michael, [9]

10. 20G-Jake Greider, [3]

BMRS B-Feature (Top 6 advance to the A-Feature)

B-Main #1 (12 Laps)

1. 44-Sammy Swindell, [2]

2. 95-Matt Covington, [6]

3. 55-McKenna Haase, [4]

4. 44M-Chris Martin, [3]

5. 8M-T.J. Michael, [5]

6. 12W-Dale Wester, [9]

7. 18J-R.J. Jacobs, [8]

8. (DNF) 79-Kevin Ramey, [7]

9. (DNF) 33-Mike Merrell, [10]

DNS: 14T-Tony Stewart

DNS: 22-Sean McClelland

(DQ) 45X-Johnny Herrera, [1]

B-Main #2 (12 Laps)

1. 21P-Robbie Price, [2]

2. 28-Scott Bogucki, [4]

3. 11X-Tyler Courtney, [1]

4. 9-Chase Randall, [6]

5. 10-Landon Britt, [3]

6. 29-Ace McCarthy, [8]

7. 77X-Alex Hill, [7]

8. 69-Larry Howery, [9]

9. 33C-Casey Carter, [12]

10. 2X-Tucker Doughty, [11]

11. 14-Jordon Mallett, [10]

12. 20G-Jake Greider, [5]

Sawblade.com A-Feature

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 4-Terry McCarl, [6]

2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, [10]

3. 47X-Dylan Westbrook, [4]

4. 09-Matt Juhl, [3]

5. 52-Blake Hahn, [7]

6. 74B-Jake Bubak, [11]

7. 28-Scott Bogucki, [20]

8. 12H-Tony Bruce Jr, [8]

9. 21P-Robbie Price, [18]

10. 95-Matt Covington, [19]

11. 17W-Harli White, [2]

12. 11-Roger Crockett, [13]

13. 11X-Tyler Courtney, [22]

14. 24D-Danny Sams III, [16]

15. 23-Seth Bergman, [5]

16. 2X-Tucker Doughty, [24]

17. 17G-Channin Tankersley, [12]

18. 84-Brandon Hanks, [9]

19. 51-Aaron Reutzel, [14]

20. 33C-Casey Carter, [25]

21. 1J-Danny Jennings, [1]

22. 44-Sammy Swindell, [17]

23. 55-McKenna Haase, [21]

24. J2-John Carney II, [15]

25. 14-Jordon Mallett, [23]

Lap Leader(s): Danny Jennings 1-8, Terry McCarl 9-25

Hard Charger: Scott Bogucki +13

High Point Driver: Danny Jennings

Provisional(s): Jordon Mallett (Points) / Tucker Doughty (Points) / Casey Carter (Regional)