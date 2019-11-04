Indianapolis Motor Speedway Sold to Penske Entertainment Corp

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (November 4, 2019) — The Board of Directors of Hulman & Company have set up a press conference on Monday to announce the sale of the including the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the NTT IndyCar Series and Indianapolis Motor Speedway Productions (IMS Productions), and other subsidiaries to Penske Entertainment Corp. with is a subsidiary of Penske Corporation.

The surprise announcement was sent via e-mail at 8:00 A.M. EST Monday morning to alert the media of the announcement. The formal press conference is scheduled for today at 11:00 A.M. EST with Tony George, Mike Miles, and Roger Penske.

We will have more on this story as it develops.