TYLER COURTNEY WINS VENTURA TURKEY NIGHT DASH

By Lance Jennings

VENTURA, CA – NOVEMBER 27, 2019… Taking the lead from Chase Johnson, “Sunshine” Tyler Courtney (Indianapoils, IN) won the opening 15-lap USAC West Coast Sprint Car dash of the “79th Running of the Turkey Night Grand Prix. Racing Steve Watt’s potent #81T Automotive Racing Products / Maxwell Industries entry, Courtney earned $1,000 for his efforts and finished ahead of Johnson, “The Human Highlight Reel” Geoff Ensign, Troy Rutherford and Brady Bacon at Ventura Raceway.

Johnson topped the 28-car roster in passing points to earn the night’s Woodland Auto Display Top Qualifier honors.

The ten-lap heat race victories went to Max Adams (Extreme Mufflers First Heat), Johnson (Brown & Miller Racing Solutions Second Heat), Courtney (Competition Suspension Incorporated Third Heat), and Tyler Edwards (Ultra Shield Race Products Fourth Heat).

The twelve-lap qualifying races were claimed by Johnson (Butlerbuilt Seats First Qualifier), Troy Rutherford (Saldana Racing Products Second Qualifier), Tanner Carrick (Wilwood Disc Brakes Third Qualifier), and Brady Bacon (Sway-A-Way Racing Fourth Qualifier).

The USAC West Coast Sprint Cars are back in action on Thursday, November 28th, for the final night of Ventura Raceway’s “79th Running of the Turkey Night Grand Prix / ARP Battle of the Beach Race #4.” The special 41-lap feature will close the curtain on the 2019 campaign.

The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series thanks AMSOIL, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Butlerbuilt Professional Seat Systems, Chris Kearns Presents, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Five Star Grafix, Hoosier Racing Tire, Loudpedal Productions, Pyrotect Racing Cells, Saldana Racing Products, Sway-A-Way Racing Technology, Ultra Shield Race Products, Wilwood Disc Brakes, and Woodland Auto Display for their support.

For more information on the series, visit usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on westcoastsprintcars.com and the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR SERIES SPECIAL EVENT RESULTS: November 27, 2019 – Ventura Raceway – Ventura, California – “79th Running of the Turkey Night Grand Prix” – co-sanctioned with VRA

EXTREME MUFFLERS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Max Adams (#73 Ford), 2. Geoff Ensign (#44 Ensign), 3. T.J. Smith (#8M May). 4. Carson Macedo (#21 Tarlton), 5. Troy Rutherford (#11 Rutherford), 6. Bruno Bianchi (#17 Phillips), 7. Geoffrey Strole (#09S Strole). NT

BROWN & MILLER RACING SOLUTIONS SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Chase Johnson (#24 Johnson), 2. Michael Pickens (#81S Watt), 3. J.J. Ringo (#2 Keller), 4. Ricky Lewis (#81 Watt), 5. Rick Hendrix (#15 Hendrix), 6. Ryan Timmons (#29T Timmons), 7. Kaleb Montgomery (#3 Montgomery). NT

COMPETITION SUSPENSION INCORPORATED THIRD HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Tyler Courtney (#81T Watt), 2. Chris Windom (#81X Watt), 3. Dominci Scelzi (#41S Scelzi), 4. Tristan Guardino (#15T Guardino), 5. Austin Liggett (#81 Liggett), 6. Trent Williams (#52V Stanford), 7. Slater Helt (#81M Watt). NT

ULTRA SHIELD RACE PRODUCTS FOURTH HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Tyler Edwards (#57 Hix), 2. Jeff Fillingame (#17R Fillingame), 3. Tanner Carrick (#83T Carrick), 4. Brady Bacon (#73T Ford), 5. Blake Carrick (#38B Carrick), 6. Colby Johnson (#38 Johnson). NT

BUTLERBUILT SEATS FIRST QUALIFIER: (12 laps) 1. Ch.Johnson, 2. Ensign, 3. Ringo, 4. Scelzi, 5. Timmons, 6. Montgomery, 7. Guardino. NT

SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS SECOND QUALIFIER: (12 laps) 1. Rutherford, 2. Smith, 3. Pickens, 4. Adams, 5. B.Carrick, 6. Bianchi. NT

WILWOOD DISC BRAKES THIRD QUALIFIER: (12 laps) 1. T.Carrick, 2. Courtney, 3. Hendrix, 4. Williams, 5. Windom, 6. Helt, 7. Macedo. NT

SWAY-A-WAY RACING FOURTH QUALIFIER: (12 laps) 1. Bacon, 2. Liggett, 3. Edwards, 4. Soares, 5. Fillingame, 6. Lewis, 7. Co.Johnson. NT

DASH: (15 laps, with starting positions) 1. Tyler Courtney (2), 2. Chase Johnson (1), 3. Geoff Ensign (3), 4. Troy Rutherford (7), 5. Brady Bacon (6), 6. Austin Liggett (8), 7. Tanner Carrick (5), 8. Tyler Edwards (4), 9. T.J. Smith (10), 10. Max Adams (9).

—————————-

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY TOP QUALIFIER: Chase Johnson

NEXT USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR SPECIAL EVENT: November 28 – Ventura Raceway – Ventura, California – “79th Running of the Turkey Night Grand Prix” / “ARP Battle at the Beach Race #4” – co-sanctioned with VRA