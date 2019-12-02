Speed Shift TV VIP Subscribers Offered Events in United States, New Zealand and Australia Throughout December

Inside Line Promotions

AVON, Ind. (Dec. 2, 2019) – Short-track races in three different countries will be showcased to Speed Shift TV VIP subscribers in December.

The action begins on Saturday when Western Springs Speedway in Western Springs, Auckland, New Zealand, features International Sprint Cars and Beachlands Speedway in Waldronville, Dunedin, New Zealand, hosts Saloons and Sprintcars.

Hendry County Motorsports Park in Clewiston, Fla., welcomes a talented group of street stock drivers on Dec. 13-14 for the 3rd annual Jim Morgan Memorial.

Western Springs Speedway returns International Sprint Cars on Dec. 14 before International Midgets invade the oval on Dec. 26 and Dec. 30.

World Series Sprintcars head to Murray Bridge Speedway in Murray Bridge, South Australia, Australia, on Dec. 26-27 before venturing to Borderline Speedway in Glenburnie, South Australia, Australia, on Dec. 28; Premier Speedway in Warrnambool, Victoria, Australia, on Dec. 29; and Avalon Raceway in Lara, Victoria, Australia, on Dec. 30.

The MED Motorsports Barn Burner featuring a variety of go-kart divisions on Dec. 28-29 is the final VIP event held within the United States in December.

VIP subscribers get access to all of these races for a low price. A VIP subscription is only $40 per month and encompasses nearly all live broadcasts as well as all On-Demand content. Most races offer single-day passes as well.

For a list of all upcoming live broadcasts via Speed Shift TV, visit https://www.SpeedShiftTV.com/schedule/ .

