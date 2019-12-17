Oval to host USAC, WoO Late Models, URC, ASCS, Patriots, ULMS, NUSLMS sanctions

By Shawn Brouse

Selinsgrove, Pa. – Selinsgrove Speedway has unveiled its 2020 racing schedule of special events that boasts 21 total races, comprised of nearly all two and three-division programs, for sprint car and stock car fans alike to enjoy!

A full and diverse slate of events has been put together featuring Triple 7’s for three prime divisions of sprint cars including 410, 360 and 305 sprints, each competing in seven individual races!

In addition an even 10 races will be spun off for the super late models with nine on tap for the limited lates and 11 contests for the roadrunner division.

The Snyder County oval will kick off its highly anticipated season of specials with the return of the Icebreaker for combined big and small block modifieds on Saturday afternoon, March 21 at 2 pm.

And the track will swing right back into action one week later, on Sunday afternoon March 29 with March Mayhem for the 410 sprints and super late models, again at 2 pm.

In total, the ever-popular 410 sprints will compete seven times during Selinsgrove’s 74th year in 2020 with additional dates slated including the Ray Tilley Classic on April 26, the PA Speedweek Jan Opperman/Dick Bogar Memorial on June 28, a Summer Championship on July 25, the Summer Sendoff on August 29, and the Selinsgrove Ford Jim Nace Memorial National Open Qualifier on September 6.

The always-exciting super late models will vie during the year including in the Jeff’s Auto Body & Recycling Center World of Outlaws 22nd annual National Open on Saturday, June 20.

Both the ULMS and NUSLMS will sanction specials at the track during the season for the full-size super late models.

Other popular dates for the super lates include the Ron Keister Memorial on May 16, the Pa Super Late Model Challenge Series on June 13 and a Summer Championship on July 25.

The 360-powered sprint cars will also highlight the 2020 Selinsgrove Speedway schedule with shows on the docket including appearances by the ASCS, URC, USAC Wingless and Patriot Sprints.

The division’s marquee Selinsgrove event, the Mach I Chassis 360 National Open will be held on Saturday, July 11.

Other 360 specials will include the Jack Gunn Memorial, the Joe Whitcomb Memorial and the Kramer Cup, slated for May 23, June 6 and June 27, respectively.

Recently announced, the mighty USAC Silver Crown Series will mark USAC’s return to the track for the first time since 1971 when they invade to stage the Bill Holland Classic 74th Selinsgrove Speedway Anniversary Race on Sunday night, August 9.

The IMCA/PASS 305 sprints will race with dates etched from May 9 through September 26. The limited late models will race April through August.

Selinsgrove Speedway will end its 2020 season of specials on Saturday night, September 26 with the running of the $20,000-to-win, 38th annual Jim Nace Memorial National Open for the 410 sprint cars.

The race will again pay $20,000 to win for the second year in a row in 2020 as the biggest winner’s share up for grabs in the state in an unsanctioned 410 sprint car event.

The winged super sportsman division will make one appearance during the season, on June 13.

View the complete 2020 Selinsgrove Speedway schedule of events by visiting the speedway’s official website at www.selinsgrovespeedway.com.

Keep up to all the latest oval news by visiting the website and by following the oval on Facebook and Twitter.

Reach the speedway office at 570.374.2266.

~ Selinsgrove Speedway ~

A New Identity In Twenty-Twenty