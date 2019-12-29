Feature Winners: December 26 – 29, 2019

Thursday December 26, 2019

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Midget Cars – Brock Dean

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Donny Schatz

Avalon Raceway – Lara, VIC – AU – Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria – Darren Mollenoyux

Bairnsdale Speedway – Bairnsdale, VIC – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Todd Hobson

Lismore Speedway – Lismore, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Kevin Willis

Murray Bridge Speedway – Murray Bridge, SA – AU – World Series Sprintcars – Luke Dillon

Murray Bridge Speedway – Murray Bridge, SA – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Nick Hall

Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – Midget Cars – Kaiden Manders

Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Daniel Harding

Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Brendon Wedge

Stratford Speedway – Stratford, NZ – NZ – Midget Cars

Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – Ultimate Sydney Speedweek – Brad Sweet

Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – NZ – Midget Cars – Michael Pickens

Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Michael Pickens

Friday December 27, 2019

Murray Bridge Speedway – Murray Bridge, SA – AU – World Series Sprintcars – Brock Hallett

Rosedale Speedway – Rosedale, VIC – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Peter Logue

Rosedale Speedway – Rosedale, VIC – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Shane Steenholt

Simpson Speedway – Jancourt East, VIC – AU – Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria – Jordyn Charge

Rumble in Fort Wayne – Fort Wayne, IN – USA – Midget Cars – Tony Stewart

Saturday December 28, 2019

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Donny Schatz

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – David Eggins

Baypark Speedway – Mt. Maunganui, NZ – NZ – Midget Cars – International Midget Series – Michael Pickens

Baypark Speedway – Mt. Maunganui, NZ – NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Rodney Wood

Borderline Speedway – Mt. Gambier, SA – AU – World Series Sprintcars / Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria – Brooke Tatnell

Central Motor Speedway – Cromwell, NZ – NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Buddy Kofoid

Laang Speedway – Laang, VIC – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Tim Van Ginnekin

Mildura Speedway – Mildura, VIC – AU – Australian Sprintcar Allstars – Mark Caruso

Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – Limited Sprints – Glen Dickinson

Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Sprintcar Muster – Mitch Wormall

Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Daran Humfrey

Rumble in Fort Wayne – Fort Wayne, IN – USA – Midget Cars – Tony Stewart

Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Midget Cars – Carson Macedo

Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – Ultimate Sydney Speedweek – Brad Sweet

Sunday December 29, 2019

Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, VIC – AU – World Series Sprintcars / Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria – James McFadden

Riverland Speedway – Renmark, SA – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Jay Brown