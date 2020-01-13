Sprint Car Challenge Tour Announces 2020 Schedule

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA – January 5, 2020…The office of Russell Motorsports Inc. has officially delivered the schedule of events for the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards, which enters its fourth season of competition in 2020.

With great cooperation amongst promoters there will again be no conflicts between the Sprint Car Challenge Tour and King of the West-NARC, giving fans the opportunity to catch each series on several weekends throughout the Golden State. There will also be a trio of shows held in conjunction with KWS-NARC, bringing the best of the best in California to the same track on the very same night. The tour is excited to also introduce three new tracks to the schedule in 2020.

The California based Winged 360 Sprint Car series is pleased to welcome back Elk Grove Ford, Abreu Vineyards and Hoosier Racing Tires as major sponsors for the upcoming season, which gets underway with the first of two appearances at Placerville Speedway on Saturday March 28th. The Sprint Car Challenge Tour will then return to Placerville on Saturday June 6th for the “Marcel Cassulo Classic” alongside KWS-NARC. It marks the third consecutive year a combo show is held on the red clay and will certainly be one of the can’t miss events in 2020.

The always hooked up and racy Petaluma Speedway will play host to a trio of Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards events in 2020. Those dates will occur on Saturday April 25th, June 20th and October 24th. The Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds based 3/8 mile clay oval always provides non-stop action and much of the same is expected this season. Petaluma Speedway always offers an efficiently run program, getting fans in and out by 10pm each night.

For the fourth consecutive year the Sprint Car Challenge Tour will be a part of the annual “Peter Murphy Classic” at Tulare’s Thunderbowl Raceway. SCCT is set to sanction the Saturday night finale on May 16th which also features the King of the West-NARC Sprinters. The prestigious event promoted by retired racer Peter Murphy has become a huge showcase among the California Sprint Car landscape.

The centrally located Stockton Dirt Track will hold a trio of Sprint Car Challenge Tour races this season. The first appearance will be the 5th annual “Jimmy Sills Classic” on Sunday May 24th as part of Memorial Day weekend. As has become tradition the championship finale will also take place at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds venue, with the event now morphing into a double header for the tour. On Friday November 6th SCCT kicks-off the 37th annual Tribute to Gary Patterson weekend, before finishing up 2020 the following night on Saturday November 7th alongside KWS-NARC.

After joining the Sprint Car Challenge Tour slate last year, the Merced Speedway returns once again this coming season for an event on Saturday August 1st. The quarter-mile clay oval is becoming one of the raciest tracks in California and will be a can’t miss show on the 2020 schedule.

Among the new tracks to hit the Sprint Car Challenge Tour schedule will include the Marysville Raceway on Saturday May 23rd as part of Memorial Day weekend. The night of racing at the quarter-mile bullring marks the 21st annual “Mel Hall Memorial” and is another pinnacle event added to the slate.

For the first time the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards will also welcome the famed Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico to the schedule. The tour will be in action at the high-banked quarter-mile on Friday June 19th as part of the eighth annual “David Tarter Memorial.”

Also new to the mix will be the popular Ocean Speedway in Watsonville on Saturday August 22nd, when the Sprint Car Challenge Tour takes part in the 60th running of the prestigious “Johnny Key Classic.” The Key is always an event fans look forward to each year and will be a cornerstone on the 2020 schedule.

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour is operated under the Russell Motorsports Inc. banner, which also manages the Placerville Speedway in Placerville, California. For sponsorship opportunities and inquiries, RMI can be reached at 530-344-7592 or office@sprintcarchallengetour.com

More information on the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards can be found at our official website www.sprintcarchallengetour.com – Be sure to also like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sprintcarchallengetour and follow on Twitter https://twitter.com/360SCCT for the latest breaking news regarding SCCT. You can also find us on Instagram by searching scct360.

————

Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards 2020 Schedule

Saturday March 28: Placerville Speedway

Saturday April 25: Petaluma Speedway

Saturday May 16: Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway (Seventh annual Peter Murphy Classic w/ KWS-NARC)

Saturday May 23: Marysville Raceway (21st annual Mel Hall Memorial)

Sunday May 24: Stockton Dirt Track (Fifth annual Jimmy Sills Classic)

Saturday June 6: Placerville Speedway (Marcel Cassulo Classic w/ KWS-NARC)

Friday June 19: Silver Dollar Speedway Chico (Eighth annual David Tarter Memorial)

Saturday June 20: Petaluma Speedway

Saturday August 1: Merced Speedway

Saturday August 22: Ocean Speedway Watsonville (60th Johnny Key Classic)

Saturday October 24: Petaluma Speedway

Friday November 6: Stockton Dirt Track (Tribute to Gary Patterson opener)

Saturday November 7: Stockton Dirt Track (37th annual Tribute to Gary Patterson w/ KWS-NARC)