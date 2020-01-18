Kalib Henry Wins $10,000 Top Prize at the Allstar Challenge

JANCOURT EAST, VIC (January 18, 2020) – Kalib Henry from Citrus Heights, California scores the $10,000 to win victory Saturday night during the Allstars Challenge with the Australian Sprintcar Allstars Series at Simpson Speedway. Henry took the lead from Shane Stewart on lap 19 and held off Tim Kaeding for the victory.

Kaeding, Stweart, and Tim Shaffer all were disqualified for not going to the scales immediately following the main event.

The disqualification of the American trio moved Matthew Reed and Jordyn Charge up to the podium. Breten Farrer and John Vogels rounded out the top five.

Australian Sprintcar Allstars

Allstars Challenge

Simpson Speedway

Jancourt East, VIC

Saturday January 18, 2020

Qualifying:

1. USA6-Tim Kaeding, 12.078

2. V90-Corey McCullagh, 12.231

3. VA29-Brett Milburn, 12.280

4. V29-Michael Tancredi, 12.289

5. USA4-Kalib Henry, 12.361

6. V83-Chris Solomon, 12.450

7. V39-Brett Smith, 12.472

8. SA33-Mark Caruso, 12.503

9. N36-Eddie Lumbar, 12.558

10. V70-John Vogels, 12.572

11. USA19-Tim Shaffer, 12.581

12. V78-Chris Cambell, 12.590

13. NT7-Matthew Reed, 12.608

14. VA8-Daniel Evans, 12.626

15. V34-Brenten Farrer, 12.659

16. USA3-Shane Stewart, 12.670

17. V60-Jordyn Charge, 12.670

18. SA32-Ben Gartner, 12.703

19. SA14-Brendan Quinn, 12.754

20. S8-Terry Pitt, 12.755

21. V65-Kane Newcombe, 12.764

22. V4-Phil Lock, 12.782

23. VA75-David Donegan, 12.847

24. NT26-Tony Moule, 12.858

25. WA60-Tim Van Ginneken, 12.860

26. SA22-Chad Ely, 12.878

27. V7-Paul Soloman, 12.891

28. SA96-Brendan Guerin, 12.891

29. V16-James Wren, 12.920

30. SA11-Scot Enderl, 12.927

31. VA 99-Corey Sandow, 12.995

32. V57-Troy Hose, 13.047

33. V75-Mitch Smith, 13.057

34. NT4-Jamie McInnes, 13.229

35. VA91-Daniel Scott, 13.250

36. V49-Ricky Clarke, 13.261

37. SA95-Jarman Dalitz, 13.314

38. VA2-Boyd Harris, 13.361

39. VA10-Steven Loader, 13.415

40. V56-James Aronyosi, 13.673

Heat Race #1:

1. USA6-Tim Kaeding

2. USA4-Kalib Henry

3. V60-Jordyn Charge

4. NT7-Matthew Reed

5. V65-Kane Newcombe

6. WA60-Tim Van Ginneken

7. N36-Eddie Lumbar

8. SA95-Jarman Dalitz

9. V75-Mitch Smith

10. V16-James Wren

Heat Race #2:

1. VA8-Daniel Evans

2. V83-Chris Solomon

3. V4-Phil Lock

4. V90-Corey McCullagh

5. V70-John Vogels

6. SA22-Chad Ely

7. SA11-Scot Enderl

8. SA32-Ben Gartner

9. NT4-Jamie McInnes

10. VA2-Boyd Harris

Heat Race #3:

1. VA29-Brett Milburn

2. V34-Brenten Farrer

3. USA19-Tim Shaffer

4. SA14-Brendan Quinn

5. V39-Brett Smith

6. V7-Paul Soloman

7. VA 99-Corey Sandow

8. VA75-David Donegan

9. VA91-Daniel Scott

DNF. VA10-Steven Loader

Heat Race #4:

1. USA3-Shane Stewart

2. V29-Michael Tancredi

3. V78-Chris Cambell

4. S8-Terry Pitt

5. SA96-Brendan Guerin

6. V49-Ricky Clarke

7. V56-James Aronyosi

8. SA33-Mark Caruso

9. NT26-Tony Moule

Heat Race #5:

1. V75-Mitch Smith

2. V60-Jordyn Charge

3. USA6-Tim Kaeding

4. SA11-Scot Enderl

5. VA2-Boyd Harris

6. N36-Eddie Lumbar

7. VA8-Daniel Evans

8. V83-Chris Solomon

9. WA60-Tim Van Ginneken

10. V4-Phil Lock

Heat Race #6:

1. SA95-Jarman Dalitz

2. SA14-Brendan Quinn

3. USA19-Tim Shaffer

4. VA29-Brett Milburn

5. USA4-Kalib Henry

6. V7-Paul Soloman

7. V65-Kane Newcombe

8. NT7-Matthew Reed

DNF. V16-James Wren

DNF. VA91-Daniel Scott

Heat Race #7:

1. SA96-Brendan Guerin

2. V29-Michael Tancredi

3. V34-Brenten Farrer

4. VA10-Steven Loader

5. V39-Brett Smith

6. V78-Chris Cambell

7. V49-Ricky Clarke

8. S8-Terry Pitt

9. VA 99-Corey Sandow

10. VA75-David Donegan

Heat Race #8:

1. SA22-Chad Ely

2. USA3-Shane Stewart

3. NT26-Tony Moule

4. V70-John Vogels

5. V90-Corey McCullagh

6. SA33-Mark Caruso

7. NT4-Jamie McInnes

8. SA32-Ben Gartner

9. V56-James Aronyosi

Shootout #1:

1. USA4-Kalib Henry

2. V90-Corey McCullagh

Shootout #2:

1. USA3-Shane Stewart

2. USA4-Kalib Henry

Shootout #3:

1. USA3-Shane Stewart

2. VA29-Brett Milburn

Shootout #4:

1. USA3-Shane Stewart

2. V29-Michael Tancredi

Shootout #5:

1. USA6-Tim Kaeding

2. USA3-Shane Stewart

C-Main:

1. NT26-Tony Moule

2. VA75-David Donegan

3. VA2-Boyd Harris

4. VA 99-Corey Sandow

5. VA10-Steven Loader

B-Main:

1. SA22-Chad Ely

2. SA96-Brendan Guerin

3. NT7-Matthew Reed

4. SA95-Jarman Dalitz

5. SA11-Scot Enderl

6. V7-Paul Soloman

7. N36-Eddie Lumbar

8. S8-Terry Pitt

9. V65-Kane Newcombe

10. V4-Phil Lock

11. NT26-Tony Moule

12. SA33-Mark Caruso

13. V49-Ricky Clarke

14. VA 99-Corey Sandow

15. VA75-David Donegan

16. V75-Mitch Smith

17. NT4-Jamie McInnes

18. VA2-Boyd Harris

19. SA32-Ben Gartner

20. V78-Chris Cambell

A-Main:

1. USA4-Kalib Henry

2. NT7-Matthew Reed

3. V60-Jordyn Charge

4. V83-Chris Solomon

5. V34-Brenten Farrer

6. V70-John Vogels

7. VA8-Daniel Evans

8. V7-Paul Soloman

9. SA95-Jarman Dalitz

10. SA22-Chad Ely

11. V29-Michael Tancredi

12. V39-Brett Smith

13. SA11-Scot Enderl

14. VA29-Brett Milburn

15. SA14-Brendan Quinn

16. V90-Corey McCullagh

17. SA96-Brendan Guerin

18. USA6-Tim Kaeding

19. USA19-Tim Shaffer

20. USA3-Shane Stewart