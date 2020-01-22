Speed Shift TV and Port Royal Speedway Continue Live Streaming Partnership in 2020

Inside Line Promotions

AVON, Ind. (Jan. 22, 2020) – Speed Shift TV will return as the official broadcasting partner of Port Royal Speedway in 2020.

The leading live streaming provider and the half-mile dirt oval in Port Royal, Pa., enjoyed a successful partnership in 2019 and look to build on that this year.

Speed Shift TV will provide live Pay-Per-View broadcasts from most of the events that the track will host this season. Port Royal Speedway recently announced an impressive slate of 34 races on tap, including prestigious events like the $10,000-to-win Living Legends Dream Race, the Butch Renninger Memorial, the Labor Day Classic, a pair of Pennsylvania Speedweek races, the Keystone RaceSaver Challenge, a visit from both the Short Track Super Series and the PA Late Model Challenge Series as well as four Open Wheel Madness nights to name a few.

The season starts on March 8 when Opening Day features 410 Sprint Cars paying $5,000 to the feature winner and Super Late Models offering $2,500 to the winner.

Port Royal Speedway showcases those two classes on a regular basis. The 410 Sprint Cars have 11 races paying at least $5,000 to win on the schedule and the Super Late Models welcome a handful of marquee events as well. The track also features PASS/IMCA 305 Sprint Cars and Limited Late Models along with several other special divisions.

For the complete 2020 Port Royal Speedway schedule, visit http://portroyalspeedway.com/index.php/schedule/ .

The Speed Shift TV broadcasts will be a part of the VIP subscription, which provides access to a large number of races each month for a low price of only $40 per month. The subscription encompasses nearly all live broadcasts as well as all On-Demand content. Most races offer single-day passes as well.

For a list of all upcoming live broadcasts via Speed Shift TV, visit https://www.SpeedShiftTV.com/schedule/ .

MEDIA LINKS –

Website:http://www.SpeedShiftTV.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SpeedShiftTV

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SpeedShiftTV/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/SpeedShiftTV/

SPEED SHIFT TV –

Speed Shift TV is one of the leading motor sports marketing, production and live streaming providers in the industry, servicing more than 275 nights of racing per year across the globe to an audience nationwide and beyond.

Speed Shift TV is marketing-first brand and works alongside tracks and series to promote and add measurable value the series, venues, events, partners and drivers.