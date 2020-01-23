Allstar Performance Event List: January 24 – 26, 2020

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place January 24-26, 2020 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Friday January 24, 2020
Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, VIC – AU – Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria – Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic
Ruapuna Speedway – Christchurch, NZ – NZ – Midget Cars – New Zealand Midget Car Championship
Saturday January 25, 2020
Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Midget Cars
Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Lismore Speedway – Lismore, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, VIC – AU – Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria – Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic
Ruapuna Speedway – Christchurch, NZ – NZ – Midget Cars – New Zealand Midget Car Championship
Stockton Dirt Track – Stockton, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Sunday January 26, 2020
Beachlands Speedwaqay – Dunedin, NZ – NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Lismore Speedway – Lismore, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, VIC – AU – Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria – Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic