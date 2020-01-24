Bogucki Wins Opening Night of the 2020 Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic

WARRNAMBOOL, VIC (January 24, 2020) — Scott Bogucki scored the opening night victory during the 48th Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic Friday night at Premier Speedway. Bogucki held off multiple challenges by James McFadden for the victory. McFadden, Tim Kaeding, Robbie Farr, and Ben Ellement rounded out the top five.

Other than Kaeding it waas a tought night for the Americans with Kyle Larson was forced to the infield during the B-Main while running in a transfer position. Shane Stewart and Buddy Kofoid also brought out caution flags during the main event and retired from the event finishing in 15th and 16th positions.

Full rundown will be posted later today.

48th Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic

Premier Speedway

Warrnambool, VIC

Friday January 24, 2020

Feature:

1. W27 – Scott Bogucki

2. W17 – James McFadden,

3. VA6 – Tim Kaeding

4. NQ7 – Robbie Farr

5. W53 – Ben Ellement

6. N20 – Troy Little

7. W11 – Jason Kendrick

8. V40 – Rusty Hickman

9. V25 – Jack Lee

10. N57 – Marcus Dumesny

11. V98 – Peter Doukas

12. Q17 – Luke Oldfield

13. V68 – Brett Milburn

14. Q54 – Richard Morgan

15. S97 – Buddy Kofoid

16. V3 – Shane Stewart

17. D2 – Ben Atkinson

18. V34 – Brenten Farrer

19. S81 – Luke Dillon

20. S13 – Brock Hallett

21. T22 – Jock Goodyer

22. V60 – Jordyn Charge

23. V65 – Mitchell Gee

24. S15 – Aiden Hall