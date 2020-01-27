USCS Champions Terry Gray, Morgan Turpen and USCS top ten drivers celebrated at USCS awards banque

By Pete Walton
Atlanta, GA – January 25, 2020 – Terry Gray from Bartlett, Tennessee collected his awards and the crown as the United Sprint Car Series presented by K&N Filters Outlaw Thunder Tour National Champion of the series’ twenty-third and 2019 racing season banquet on Saturday (January 18th) held in Fayetteville, Georgia. . The 2019 title was the veteran sprint car driver’s 12th United Sprint Car Series National title.
Gray bested runner-up Johnny Bridges from Cherryville, North Carolina for the title chase. Bridges, also a veteran USCS driver made his first full-schedule title run since he was the 1998 USCS Rookie of the Year. Bridges like Gray had two stop as the feature winner in the www.RockAuto.com USCS Victory Lane during the 2019 season that saw 21 different drivers win races.
Gray was also the Champion of two USCS regional series. He captured the title in both the USCS Deep South Thunder Tour and USCS Southern Thunder Tour regional series. Bridges finished in both regional series as well.
Ft. Myers, Florida’s sprint car racer Tony Agin was the one who, towed the most miles to USCS 2019 events in second full season as a United Sprint Car Series regular. Agin garnered enough Championship points along the way to finish in third place in the National point standings. Agin will also receive accolades as the third-place finisher in the USCS Southern Thunder Tour and USCS Deep South Thunder Tour regional series. He finished in fifth place in the 2019 USCS Mid-South regional series standings.
The 2012 USCS Rookie of the Year, Jeff Willingham from Ripley, Mississippi collected honors for the 2019 season after finishing in the fourth position for the third season in a row in the USC Outlaw Thunder Tour National point standings. He also collected fourth place honors in the USCS Mid-South, USCS South Thunder and the USCS Deep South Thunder regional series to cap a pretty successful year.
In addition to finishing in the fifth position in the USCS National Championship standings, Morgan Turpen from Somerville, Tennessee collected the Champion’s bounty in the always competitive, USCS Mid-South Thunder Tour regional series after 24 completed Mid-South events. It was her second USCS Mid-South region crown over the last four years. As, series Founder and President, Pete Walton mentioned she was only two Championship points away from four USCS Mid-South crowns in a row. Turpen lost the crown in that region twice on the final points night by a scant one point. Terry Gray followed Turpen in the point standings in the USCS Mid-South and Johnny Bridges collected a third-place finish in the region’s final point standings.
Veteran National Sprint Car Hall of Fame inductee, Danny Smith from Chillicothe, Ohio made enough trips South to compete with the United Sprint Car Series to pick up sixth place in the final USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour National point standings. He also had two wins on the season at Hendry County Motorsports Park in Clewiston, Florida in January and November. He earned enough points to finish in the fifth position in the 2019 USCS Southern Thunder regional series standings.
Mark Smith from Sunbury, Pennsylvania lead the series in main event wins during the 2019 season with 11 trips to the www.RockAuto.com USCS victory Lane as the main event winner. Although competing n only 23 of the series 46 events that was good enough to finish in seventh place in the National point standing. As well as sixth in the USC Deep South region and ninth in the USCS Southern Thunder regional series standings. He also led the Nation in wins in a 360 cubic inch sprint car with 14 victories in total.
Shelby Brown from Marks, Mississippi reached her goal for the 2019 season by garnering the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour Rookie of the Year honors by finishing in eighth place in the USCS National point standings. She also finished in tenth place in the USCS Mid-South regional series point standings.
Dale Howard from Byhalia, Mississippi competed primarily in the USCS Mid-South regional series, but also garnered enough points to finished ninth in the National Championship standings while also tallying enough Mid-South regional series points to finished in eight place in those standings.
The 2017 USCS Mid-South Thunder Tour regional series Rookie of the Year, Chase Howard from Nesbit, Mississippi rounded out the top-ten drivers in the final USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour National point standings.
The third-generation young gun also improved his position from the previous two seasons in the tough USCS Mid-South Thunder regional series final 2019 standings.
Drivers who scored outside the top ten in the National standings but, collected top-ten honors in one of the USCS regional series standings included Justin Barger from Montrose, New York who had five wins in USCS competition during 2019. He additionally finished in fifth place in the USCS Southern Thunder Tour regional standings. Barger also finished in seventh place in the USCS Deep South regional series.
USCS veteran regular Joe Larkin from Suwanee, Georgia finished in the sixth position in the final USCS Southern regional series standings. Two spots behind Larkin in the USCS Southern region standings was sprint car racing new-comer Eric Gunderson from Canton, Georgia who plans to compete for the 2020 Rookie of the Year title.
Second generation sprint driver and veteran racer, Ronny Howard from Nesbit, Mississippi, finished in the sixth position in the USCS Mid-South Thunder Tour regional series point standings. Howard was also car owner for Chase Howard.
Mallie Shuster from Newville, Pennsylvania made his mark in the standings with a ninth-place finish in the USCS Deep South Thunder regional series. Mark Ruel, Jr. from Jacksonville, Florida followed Shuster in tenth place in the Deep South region to complete the list of drivers who finished in one of the USCSS National or regional series point standings.
Two young women who were deemed to contribute the most to their race teams’ efforts during the 46 event 2019 season were recognized for their efforts as USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour Co-Crew Chiefs of the Year.
Chance Moss from Cherryville, North Carolina for her work on the #07 car of Johnny Bridges who was the National Championship runner-up was one of them. Dalton Outlaw, who also worked tirelessly on the #38 car driven by third place in the National Championship, Tony Agin, was the other one recognized for the Crew Chief of the Year honors. Corey Bailey, the Crew-Chief for 2019 Rookie of the Year, Shelby Brown was honored as the USCS Rookie of the Year Crew Chief of the Year.
Terry Gray received the annual USCS “Ironman Award” award to the driver who completed the most laps during the 2019 season.
The United Sprint Car Series presented by K&N Filters would like to gratefully thank its sponsoring partners for their involvement in the 2018 and 23rd USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour: K&N Filters, www.rockauto.com, Engler Machine and Tool, Fire Ade, Butlerbuilt, Wilwood Disc Brakes, Saldana Racing Products, DMI/Bulldog Rear Ends. PRO Shocks, KSE Racing Products, DHR Suspensions, Schoenfeld Headers, Radical Race Gear, DSR Fuel Systems, Brown and Miller Racing Solutions, Arizona Sport Shirts and Hero Graphics.]
The 2020 (24th Anniversary) USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour kicks off at Hendry County Motorsports Park in Clewiston, Florida on this Friday d Saturday, February 7th and 8th. A full schedule of 2020 USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour winged sprint car events are available at www.uscsracing.com. For series rules and other info please visit www.uscsracing.com or call the series office at 770-865-60
**Photo/Caption 10 car: Terry Gray was honored as the 2019 USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters National Champion at the recent USCS Awards Banquet. It is his 12th USCS National Championship. (USCS file photo)
