February Features an Impressive 40 Events for Speed Shift TV VIP Subscribers

AVON, Ind. (Jan. 29, 2020) – A whopping 40 races are scheduled to be live streamed to Speed Shift TV VIP subscribers during the month of February.

It begins on Saturday with five races on tap, including the third night for the Winter Challenge at Canyon Speedway Park in Peoria, Ariz., and Night 2 of the Winter Nationals at North Florida Speedway in Lake City, Fla. Both events also compete on Sunday.

Saturday also showcases Late Models and four other divisions at Stockton 99 Track in Stockton, Calif., along with the USSA ProStar Series Fire on Ice – an ice oval event that begins on Friday – as well as the Australian Sprint Car Championship at Gulf Western & Independent Oils Raceway in Tasmania, Australia.

The North Florida Speedway Winter Nationals concludes with races on Feb. 7-9.

Feb. 7 is the start of a USCS Series national two-night show at Hendry County Motorsports Park in Clewiston, Fla.

The Burt Munro Challenge at Oreti Park Speedway in Oreti, New Zealand, is also on Feb. 7.

The 4th annual Arizona Dirt Track Tour runs Feb. 7-8 at Arizona Speedway in Queen Creek, Ariz.; Feb. 9 and Feb. 11 at Central Arizona Speedway in Casa Grande, Ariz.; and Feb. 14-15 at USA Raceway in Tucson, Ariz.

World Series Sprintcars invade Western Australia ovals Esperance Speedway on Feb. 14; Bunbury Speedway on Feb. 15; and Perth Motorplex on Feb. 21-22.

Texas hosts the Sniper Speed Lonestar IMCA Stock Car Tour, which begins on Feb. 15 at Abilene Speedway in Abilene before the competition shifts to Heart O’ Texas Speedway in Waco on Feb. 16. Grayson County Speedway in Bells hosts a night on Feb. 17 before the ‘Dirty 30’ runs Feb. 18-19 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. Monarch Motor Speedway in Wichita Falls hosts a date on Feb. 21 and the event concludes on Feb. 22 at Kennedale Speedway Park in Kennedale.

Abilene Speedway also features an event on Feb. 14.

The New Zealand Saloon Championship is Feb. 14-15 at Huntly International Speedway in Huntly, New Zealand.

Western Springs Speedway in Auckland, New Zealand, welcomes sprint cars and midgets on Feb. 14.

Woodford Glen Speedway in Kaiapoi, New Zealand, hosts a New Zealand Super Saloons Champs doubleheader on Feb. 20-21.

The New Zealand Stockcar Teams Champs is Feb. 28-29 at Stratford Speedway in Stratford, New Zealand.

The Delaware State Dirt Track Championships at Delaware International Speedway in Houston, Del., and the USSA ProStar Series World Series Snowmobile Championship both kick off doubleheaders on Feb. 29.

All of these events are included with a Speed Shift TV VIP subscription, which provides access to a large number of races each month for a low price of only $40 per month. The subscription encompasses nearly all live broadcasts as well as all On-Demand content. Most races offer single-day passes as well.

For a list of all upcoming live broadcasts via Speed Shift TV, visit https://www.SpeedShiftTV.com/schedule/ .

